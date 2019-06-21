

The 10 Democratic candidates who will participate in the first night of debates on June 26. Clockwise from top left: Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); former representative Beto O'Rourke (Tex.); New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; former HUD secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii); Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio); and former representative John Delaney (Md.). (Reuters File Photo/Reuters)

As we head into the final weekend before the first round of Democratic presidential debates, candidates and their advisers should consider 10 rules of debating. I don’t mean the formal rules on time allotted, note taking, podium placement and such but, rather, the informal guidelines that can keep candidates from a disastrous performance and maybe even elevate their profiles.

This is not a radio debate. Television viewers and the live audience will see a candidate’s expressions, nervousness, hesitations and impatience. No eye rolling, no sighing (See: Al Gore), no toe tapping.

Dress for success. The male candidates will be attired (or should be) in dark suits, non-flashy ties and blue shirts (which make one look better on TV, apparently). Female candidates have an advantage in that they literally can add color to the stage by choosing brightly-colored outfits (deep blues or reds work well). Anything to visually distinguish oneself from the crowd is a plus.

This is not a comedy club. Unless you’re a professional comedian, and maybe not even then, you should save the jokes for the ride back to the hotel. If you think humor is an asset, use it in a self-deprecating fashion.

Don’t punch first. It’s already the case that voters frown on the first candidate(s) to go negative. In this race especially, attacking other Democrats will be frowned upon. A group of left-leaning organizations, including Indivisible and the Center for American Progress Action Fund, have put out a statement urging candidates to follow a pledge, which reads in part: “We’ll make the primary election about our hopes for the future, and a robust debate of values, vision and the contest of ideas. We’ll remain grounded in our shared values, even if we support different candidates." If you are attacked, give a measured response and express “disappointment” that your opponent is doing President Trump’s work for him.

Avoid jargon. Everyone on the stage knows what the acronyms ACA (Affordable Care Act) and AUMF (Authorization for Use of Military Force) stand for, but viewers don’t; nor are ordinary voters impressed by bill names and numbers.

Get ready for reality checks. Moderators may well ask questions such as: How much does your plan cost? If they are really clever, they’ll ask: What is your Plan B for when Republicans and some Democrats shoot down your dream proposal? Maybe the answer is do away with the filibuster, or maybe the answer is to pick off votes one by one. However, it’s a really good idea not to tell viewers that the power of your ideas will compel opponents to see the light.

Be honest. I know that’s funny in the age of Trump, but the media and other Democrats will nail you if you fudge on your record, misrepresent a foreign trip (who can forget the bullets flying in Bosnia?) or unfairly characterize an opponent.

Phrases to avoid. Voters have heard enough platitudes. If asked what you’d do in a crisis don’t say, “I’d consult my staff” (duh!) or “I wouldn’t tweet about it” (trite). If you are going to “consult with allies” explain which allies and why consultation matters. If you want to “use the bully pulpit” instead, think of a more contemporary way of expressing your persuasive ability.

Don’t be afraid to challenge the premise of the question. If asked, for example, whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should, well, should do anything, tell the moderator you’re not there to critique House members but to share your vision for the presidency. Don’t take the bait to pick silly fights over minor issues and characters.

You don’t have to accept that the past is prologue. Certainly, many ideas the candidates want to advance have been tried before (e.g., bringing back the assault-weapons ban). However, you can feel free to explain why things might have changed on that issue (e.g., “After the spate of school shootings, the NRA took it on the chin in 2018. We can do this by rallying voters whose kindergartners now have lockdown drills.”)

There are many more rules to consider. Don’t tell the audience you have three examples of something and then remember only two — but keep in mind that, some eight months from now, voters are unlikely to remember who said what, unless you screw up really badly.

