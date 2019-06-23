

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), joined at center rear by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), in Washington on June 20. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

This week Americans got a peek behind the curtain, and just as in “The Wizard of Oz” they found a scared, incompetent little man trying to project strength. Kori Schake explains:

In foreign policy, and Iran policy in particular, chaos rules. There appears to be no interagency process to vet alternative approaches or include the talent from departments in deliberations on policy. National Security Adviser John Bolton doesn’t serve either as an impartial adjudicator of the interagency or as an enforcer of the president’s views; instead, he advances his own strident policies, which the president publicly rebuts. The White House is populated by figures either unwilling to restrain the president’s erratic impulses or incapable of doing so. . . . The problem with the Trump administration’s policy on Iran isn’t that it won’t go to war. It’s that it keeps constructing policies that require the use of military force to achieve objectives, when the president has repeatedly made clear he’s unwilling to take that step. The administration points a gun, but won’t pull the trigger, and that will encourage other adversaries to challenge America in other theaters.

There are no heroes in this administration, to be sure. However, we did see a remarkable show of sobriety from Democratic leaders and even a few Republicans helping President Trump find an off-ramp for his disastrous Iran fumble. Minority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) pushed for congressional involvement: “One of the best ways to avoid bumbling into a war, a war that nobody wants, is to have a robust and open debate and for Congress to have a real say.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday commented on congressional efforts to check Trump’s impulsiveness. “I think the message was bipartisan, in terms of de-escalating, based on a couple of things,” she said of a meeting with the president earlier in the week. " First of all, we have no illusions about Iran. It’s a very dangerous country and there are divisions within the country about hard-liners vs. others." She added, “There was bipartisan consensus that we didn’t want to do anything that would strengthen the hand of hard-liners in Iran because that just makes matters worse — consensus that we should be working with our allies, in whatever we do, in calibrating a response that is as serious and strategic as the challenge we face.”

Experienced and respected Democrats such as Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) urged Trump to put out information about the shot-down drone’s location (in part to gain the confidence of our allies) and pleaded with the administration to put forth a strategy that would give Congress, Iran and our allies clarity. He warned Trump not to use the 9/11 Authorization for Use of Military Force, reasserting the need for Congress to weigh in as a necessary counterweight to Trump advisers’ saber rattling.

And while some Republican hawks seemed disappointed Trump hadn’t launched hostilities (rightfully concerned that this was an even worse example of indecision that President Barack Obama erasing the red line in Syria), enough Republicans in Congress gave Trump encouragement to step back from the brink.

What’s clear after a week of rising tensions is that there is some bipartisan recognition this president is incapable of managing a high-risk strategy that may result in a wider Middle East War. While his about-face is embarrassing and inexcusable, allowing him to plunge forward with no allied support, no congressional buy-in and no real strategy would have been more disastrous. Kudos go to Democrats and Republicans persuading Trump to pull back and engage with allies.

The country and the world, frankly, need level-headed lawmakers to coax Trump into a more coherent posture in which the West can stand together against Iranian aggression. For pulling back on the reins and reasserting Congress’s role in war-making, the Republican and Democratic lawmakers counseling for de-escalation deserve our thanks.

