

President Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on June 20 in Washington. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “My biggest concern is the president is running out of room, running out of options, and while the rhetoric goes back and forth on how close we came to hitting Iran just the other day, that this thing could spin out of control.”

2. “There is no strategy here. We have a president that seems to be doing this like a reality TV show in trying to build more drama, trying to make foreign policy by tweet.”

3. “Yes, the president made the right last-minute decision, but frankly the lead-up to that over the last two years has been disastrous.”

4. “John Bolton is absolutely a hawk. If it was up to him, he’d take on the whole world at one time.”

5. “They can get a billion dollars or more for a wall, all of a sudden out of nowhere, but they can’t afford soap and toothbrushes for children. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.