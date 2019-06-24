Opinion writer

* Meagan Flynn reports on the latest scandal of the Trump administration:

The image kept replaying in attorney W. Warren Binford’s mind after she left a migrant detention facility last week in Clint, Tex., where hundreds of children were held: The 15-year-old mother, her baby covered in mucus. It seemed no matter how many times she washed the sick baby’s clothes in the sink she couldn’t get them clean. There was no soap. And when she tried to find baby food, there was none of that, either. All they had was instant oatmeal for breakfast, instant soup for lunch and a frozen burrito for dinner, “every single day,” Binford said. Child care was not the forte of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Binford could see. Here, in a warehouse filled with filthy kids who had not bathed in days, some with lice and influenza, it was kids taking care of kids. “We were just horrified,” Binford, director of the clinical law program at Willamette University, told The Washington Post, adding: “It was just horrendous, the stories that we were hearing.”

And the administration’s answer is not “We’ll fix this” but “It’s the Democrats’ fault.”

* William Branigan and Erin Cunningham report that the president is determined to look tough on Iran:

President Trump, warning that U.S. “restraint” has limits, signed an executive order Monday imposing additional economic sanctions on Iran in apparent retaliation for the downing of a U.S. drone last week. Trump said the new “hard-hitting” sanctions will deny Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other top officials access to financial resources. “We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” Trump said in an Oval Office signing ceremony attended by Vice President Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

If only we could have made some sort of multinational agreement to restrain their nuclear program. Oh wait...

* Rep. Jim Himes is the latest Democrat to come out for impeachment.

* Ben White looks at the indicators showing that an economic slowdown could come right at the worst time for Trump’s reelection.

* Julia Azari explains what we know about the effects primary debates have on voters.

* John Wagner reports that Maine House Speaker Sarah Gideon has announced a run to unseat Sen. Susan Collins.

* Sam Stein and Maxwell Tani report on Joe Biden’s questionable strategy of avoiding the media.

* Jennifer Rubin explains why the administration’s lies and spin have to be challenged and refuted in real time by journalists.

* Dina Srinivasan explains how digital advertising actually works, and why it’s so problematic.

* Jason Sattler explains how Democratic candidates can win the debate by dropping out of the race.

* Ryan Goodman and John T. Nelson explain why an upcoming Trump White House claim of executive privilege is so wrong.

* At the American Prospect, I considered whether Joe Biden is just the wrong man at the wrong time.

* And Ryan Grim reports on the last time Joe Biden tried to get a bipartisan deal with Mitch McConnell, and how McConnell took him to the cleaners.