On Monday, a number of media outlets credulously described President Trump’s announcement of new, “hard-hitting” sanctions against Iran in the wake of his retreat from military action. But was this really in response to the tanker attacks that precipitated the standoff? Well, actually, the president said, “This is something that was going to happen anyway.” Indeed, Capitol Hill insiders point out that the process for signing off on new sanctions by the Pentagon, State Department and Treasury Department takes time. It’s unlikely then that these sanctions were just ordered up.

The Treasury Department in a news release also identified sanctions “against eight senior commanders of Navy, Aerospace, and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). These commanders sit atop a bureaucracy that supervises the IRGC’s malicious regional activities, including its provocative ballistic missile program, harassment and sabotage of commercial vessels in international waters, and its destabilizing presence in Syria."

And what was really new or hard-hitting about these? Foreign-policy experts were left scratching their heads. Sanctions in place already bar any U.S. company from transacting business with the Iranian government, and we’ve already reactivated financial sanctions. Does adding in the names specifically of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials change anything?

Aaron David Miller of the Wilson Center says he “can’t see these sanctions squeezing much more juice out of the Iranian orange.” He adds, “Targeting the Supreme Leader whose foundation is worth billions (but how many assets are really exposed?), the Revolutionary Guard individuals involved in [the] shoot-down of the drone and maybe [Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad] Zarif are largely symbolic whose economic impact may be minimal but will slam door on any diplomatic engagement since they’ve now personalized the sanctions.”

Miller concludes, “Trump had to do something in the wake of the flip-flop over the military strike; and these sanctions are certainly safer than attacking Iran and killing a lot of Iranians. Still, sooner or later, confrontation is where we’re headed.”

Other veteran diplomats are equally skeptical. Targeting just the supreme leader and his office don’t carry much weight. It was quite unlikely that the supreme leader was doing business with any international banks anyway.

Trump, it seems, is still using smoke and mirrors to convey the impression of action when, in fact, his bluff was called and he has few other options for responding to Iran. While his base may be snowed into thinking this is a big deal, Iran and our allies know this is small beans.

The fundamental problem remains: Without allies and without a credible use of force, “maximum pressure” is a dead end. The regime in Tehran is not going to collapse and beg for negotiations, especially since Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laid down 12 preconditions for talks that amount to regime change. Some foreign policy watchers, while critical of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — better known as the Iran nuclear deal — opposed pulling out precisely because the alternatives were unattractive and created problems of their own (such as a rift with allies). Not surprisingly, Trump has been shown to be a paper tiger, our allies view his conduct as provocative and Iran actually is learning the wrong lesson, namely that it can escape real consequences for its actions.

As for the media, we would hope by now that even the most credulous would have learned that it’s a bad idea to take Trump’s word for anything. You’d do better assuming he is exaggerating and lying. In fact, the sanctions aren’t all that new and they’re certainly not “hard-hitting.”

