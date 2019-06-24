

President Trump speaks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House on June 12 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Before they go over the brink into fantasy land, fact-check them. “Vice President Mike Pence was caught in a blatant falsehood when he claimed that ’90-plus percent’ of asylum seekers fail to show up for their hearings, and CNN’s Jake Tapper corrected him live on the air.”

On the brink of another awful policy decision, he pulls back. “President Donald Trump on Saturday delayed for two weeks the administration’s plans to begin deporting thousands of undocumented families — reversing himself just hours after defending the controversial proposal.”

The author of brinkmanship guessed wrong this time. “The confrontation with Iran has put a spotlight on the extent of Mr. Pompeo’s influence with Mr. Trump. In an administration that churns through cabinet members at a dizzying pace, few have survived as long as Mr. Pompeo — and none have as much stature, a feat he has achieved through an uncanny ability to read the president’s desires and translate them into policy and public messaging.”

On the brink of a nasty intra-party squabble, Democrats need to keep their eye on the ball. “Many African Americans have complained for years that Democrats take their support for granted, and that important issues are sidelined once the party is in power. That dynamic seems to be changing, with candidates eager to woo black voters. Many Democrats attribute Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 in part to her failure to mobilize the African American vote.”

On the brink of more restrictive state abortion laws, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) declares, “The march we are on as we go into 2020 … is a march for freedom, it is a march for civil rights, and yes: It is the march of our lifetime, to protect a woman’s health.”

Should the advisers who pushed us to the brink of war still be there? “Sources told ABC News the reversal Thursday night was against the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.”

Trump was willing to terrorize families, going up to the brink of a national dragnet. “Trump is threatening to rip families apart across the country through raids and mass deportations. Children, women, and seniors are living in fear. This is so contrary to who we are and to our values,” says Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).

