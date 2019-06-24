Opinion writer

UP: Entering with a marching band

DOWN: Entering via a golden escalator

UP: Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.)

DOWN: Democratic voters’ view of party infighting

UP: President Trump not starting a war with Iran

DOWN: Having no coherent Iran policy

UP: Allies’ anxiety about Trump’s Iran approach

DOWN: National security adviser John Bolton

UP: Calling off raids on noncriminal illegal immigrants

DOWN: Conditions of children in migrant detention facilities

UP: Getting Congress involved in foreign policy decision-making

DOWN: Having no permanent secretary of defense for months

UP: Racial tension in South Bend, Ind.

DOWN: Mayor Pete Buttigieg

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s fence-mending

DOWN: Evidence that Biden’s latest gaffe hurt him with African American voters

UP: Media anticipation before the first debate

DOWN: 10 candidates and five moderators in two hours

UP: Fourth of July

DOWN: Trump butting into Fourth of July festivities