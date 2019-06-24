UP: Entering with a marching band
DOWN: Entering via a golden escalator
UP: Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.)
DOWN: Democratic voters’ view of party infighting
UP: President Trump not starting a war with Iran
DOWN: Having no coherent Iran policy
UP: Allies’ anxiety about Trump’s Iran approach
DOWN: National security adviser John Bolton
UP: Calling off raids on noncriminal illegal immigrants
DOWN: Conditions of children in migrant detention facilities
UP: Getting Congress involved in foreign policy decision-making
DOWN: Having no permanent secretary of defense for months
UP: Racial tension in South Bend, Ind.
DOWN: Mayor Pete Buttigieg
UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s fence-mending
DOWN: Evidence that Biden’s latest gaffe hurt him with African American voters
UP: Media anticipation before the first debate
DOWN: 10 candidates and five moderators in two hours
UP: Fourth of July
DOWN: Trump butting into Fourth of July festivities