

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) attends a campaign event in Columbia, S.C., on Friday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

Opinion writer

President Trump faces a major test of GOP support as the economy cools. “President Trump continued his assault on the Federal Reserve on Monday, blaming the central bank for reining in a United States economy that is on track to reach its longest expansion in history.”

Candidates promising free college will be tested. “Economists Sandy Baum and Alexandra Tilsley calculate that more than a third of the benefits of free college would go to households earning over $120,000 and relatively little money would flow to the genuinely neediest families or to independent students who are paying for college on their own.”

His socialist schemes will be severely tested. “Senator Bernie Sanders announced the most expansive proposal of those the candidates have suggested thus far. Sanders, along with Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Pramila Jayapal of Washington, introduced new legislation to cancel all student debt—yes, all student debt—and make public colleges debt-free.” Do parents who saved up get a refund?

The incumbent is going to face her toughest test yet. “Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) drew a high-profile Democratic challenger Monday, as Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon announced her candidacy with a video that sought to undermine Collins’s carefully tended moderate image. . . . As Democrats seek to take back the Senate next year, Collins has become an inviting target in the wake of her votes for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees and his tax bill.” Many abortion rights advocates will never forgive her for putting Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh on the bench.

The autocrats’ grip on power will be tested. “After a decade of repressive rule, Turks are beginning to believe President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is vulnerable. The Turkish economy is in bad shape, his ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) candidates recently lost in elections to lead major metropolitan areas, including a blowout in Istanbul’s mayoral race on Sunday.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s most formidable test yet. “The 37-year-old entered the race as something of a novelty act—the baby-faced mayor of a small midwestern city—but quickly rose toward the top of the crowded field on the strength of his personal charisma and his message of generational change. But now, a racially-charged tragedy in Buttigieg’s home city has underscored one of the mayor’s biggest political vulnerabilities—and raised questions about his sensitivity to issues facing communities of color.”

Once more they flunk the test of basic decency. “The murder of Washington Post [contributing columnist] Jamal Khashoggi did not come up in Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with the Saudi king on Monday, according to a senior State Department official. . . . President Donald Trump was dismissive on Friday of Khashoggi, the Saudi dissident who resided in Virginia, when he said that he did not raise a new United Nations report on the murder in his conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Friday.” Horrendous.