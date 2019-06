(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

President Trump dismissed a rape allegation by saying that E. Jean Carroll, his accuser, is “not my type.” That he equates rape to sexual desire shows a complete lack of understanding that rape is an act of violence.

