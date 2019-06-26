

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) campaigns in Miami on Friday. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Opinion writer

We will find out soon enough whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is disadvantaged by appearing on a debate night without other top contenders, or advantaged. She’ll be literally front and center tonight; her closest challengers (and closest to her onstage) — Beto O’Rourke and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) — are more moderate ideologically than she. That provides her with some intriguing challenges.

Most important, she will need to balance concerns about “electability” with a desire to cement recent gains on the left-wing of the party. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won’t be physically present, but his voters will be watching to see if she is sufficiently progressive. Pulling in the other direction, her moderate opponents may raise pesky questions about the cost and feasibility of her plans, testing whether she will be flexible enough to govern effectively and reassure less progressive voters.

Like many of the Democratic contenders, Warren has not spoken extensively about foreign policy. What she has said consists of mostly stock progressive phrases. She’ll end long wars, cut defense spending, not attack allies such as Mexico and reaffirm our NATO partnership. However, she may be pinned down on how she can end long wars and how she can cut defense spending without endangering national security. She dare not move too close to the center for fear of losing progressives, but she understands that failure to meet the commander-in-chief test will diminish her viability in the general election should she win the nomination. Some toughness on Iran (on human rights and regional aggression) and China (on economic grounds) might help her straddle the line between doves and hawks. Expectations will be high for a top contender to display comfort and knowledge about foreign affairs and national security.

Almost certainly, a moderator or an opponent will bring up “electability,” either questioning whether she is too far left or whether the flap over her DNA test and Native American ancestry demonstrates political naivete that President Trump will exploit. As to the first, she’d do well to point out that she calls herself a “capitalist,” but one dedicated to redirecting government to work for working and middle-class Americans. (Is it that radical to aim for universal health-care insurance coverage or subsidized child care?) As to the DNA/Native American issue she can admonish the questioner (Why don’t we talk about something voters’ care about) or use self-deprecating humor (I’ve got my big flub out of the way!) or earnestly apologize to Native Americans, which frankly may only highlight Trump’s success in throwing her off balance and off message.

The last challenge for Warren is reflective of her biggest strength. She is a true policy wonk, deeply interested in a whole range of domestic issues and very familiar with facts and figures. However, in a debate format, she’ll have one-minute answers and 30-second rebuttals. Figuring out how to condense her impressive policy file cabinet to notecard-size answers is a big challenge. If she paints with too broad a stroke, she loses the advantage of appearing head and shoulders above the crowded field on policy. If she gets mired in details, she risks losing the TV audience.

Warren has benefited tremendously by holding more than 100 town halls and answering more than 2,000 questions. There probably is not a topic she hasn’t been asked about (other than silly and trite items such as naming an opponent’s biggest strength or her favorite TV show). She’s unlikely to be caught flat-footed. Her challenge is to continue her momentum and make headway in assuming the position as former vice president Joe Biden’s chief rival.

