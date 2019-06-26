Opinion writer

* Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis report that Congress is moving in the direction of a bill to increase funding to address the situation at the border:

The Senate on Wednesday approved $4.6 billion in emergency spending for the U.S.-Mexico border, with lawmakers galvanized by a chilling photo of a father and his young daughter lying dead in the Rio Grande. But despite the overwhelming 84-to-8 vote and a bipartisan sense of urgency to act, a struggle loomed with the House, which passed a different version of the spending bill on Tuesday that contains greater restrictions on the Trump administration and is opposed by the White House. Senate Republicans oppose the House bill, too, and were urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to take up and pass the bipartisan Senate version before Congress leaves town for a 10-day recess as soon as Thursday. But Pelosi ruled that out, telling reporters: “They pass their bill. We respect that. We passed our bill, we hope they would respect that. And there’s some improvements that we think can be reconciled.”

I predict that whatever they pass, Trump will say it’s a great victory for him and also anything that’s wrong is the Democrats’ fault.

* Rachael Bade reports that House Democrats are getting pretty fed up with Kellyanne Conway:

A House committee voted Wednesday to authorize a subpoena for White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after she failed to show for a hearing on a government watchdog’s findings that she broke the law dozens of times. The House Oversight Committee voted, 25 to 16, for the subpoena after special counsel Henry Kerner said she blatantly violated the Hatch Act, a law that bars federal employees from engaging in politics during work. Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.), who has backed impeachment of President Trump, was the only Republican to cross party lines and join Democrats. “Ms. Conway’s egregious and repeated Hatch Act violations, combined with her unrepentant attitude, are unacceptable from any federal employee, let alone one in such a prominent position,” Kerner told the panel. “Her conduct hurts both federal employees, who may believe that senior officials can act with complete disregard for the Hatch Act, and the American people, who may question the nonpartisan operation of their government.”

I think “complete disregard” is kind of the motto of this administration.

* Salvador Rizzo offers a terrific takedown of the administration’s claims about how many migrants show up to their hearings in immigration court.

* Joan Walsh travels with Elizabeth Warren and sees how she weaves her biography into the story she tells about the country.

* Antonia Noori Farzan has the story of how new White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham retaliated against reporters for critical coverage of her boss when she worked in the Arizona state house.

* Paul Starr lays out the scope of the challenge entrenched conservative power represents.

* Dan Friedman and David Corn report that Hope Hicks testified that Jared Kushner lied to her about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia.

* Ezra Klein takes a deep look at Joe Biden and why he’s never going to give up on the system because it made him what he is.

* Liz Mair looks at how Republicans are positioning themselves to take over the GOP after Trump is gone.

* John Stoehr says we need to demilitarize the border.

* Rebecca Klar reports that employees of the furniture retailer Wayfair have walked off the job in protest of the company selling furniture to immigration detention centers.

* James Fallows touts Report for America, a new kind of Americorps for young journalists, sending them to places in our country that normally don’t get covered.

* Andy Slavitt tells Democrats what they need to communicate to the public about how they’ll reform health care.

* And as you prepare for tonight, Kyle Kondik offers a brief history of presidential primary debates, with charts.