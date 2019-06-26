

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on June 18. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Will a cut in interest rates arrive soon? “Wage growth is showing signs of slowing, and several measures of inflation expectations are softening. That increases the risk that price growth will remain permanently below the central bank’s goal, which is meant to provide a buffer to ward off economy-harming deflation.”

When President Trump speaks, it’s best to wait until the real facts arrive. "In the last 29 months of President Obama’s time in office, more jobs were created than during Mr. Trump’s first 29 months as president – 219,000 jobs a month for Mr. Obama versus 195,000 jobs a month for Mr. Trump. And from the nadir of the recession in 2009, unemployment on Mr. Obama’s watch fell from 10.0 percent to 4.7 percent. And the number of unemployed also fell, by 3.7 million. All of these are far more dramatic achievements than those of Mr. Trump, although in fairness, Mr. Trump is only part way through his first term.”

This arrives well in advance of the 2020 election, but don’t count on Republicans’ support. “Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) introduced legislation on Tuesday aimed at preventing foreign nationals from purchasing political advertisements, the latest move by Senate Democrats pushing for election security legislation. The Preventing Adversaries Internationally from Disbursing Advertising Dollars (PAID AD) Act would amend federal campaign finance laws to ban foreign nationals from purchasing ads that name a political candidate and appear on broadcast, cable, satellite or digital platforms.”

When these trial balloons arrive, you realize Trump is desperate. “What part of the Trump-dumps-Pence-for-Haley next year in a Haley Mary pass is the most laughable? That it would smack of desperation? Or that it would be designed to bring voters repelled by Trump—like moderate and suburban women—back into the fold?”

This arrives from the Congressional Budget Office, underscoring Republicans’ fiscal irresponsibility: “Large budget deficits over the next 30 years are projected to drive federal debt held by the public to unprecedented levels—from 78 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 to 144 percent by 2049.”

The insight into Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s strengths arrives not a moment too soon. “While Harris’ campaign disputes the notion of a revamped strategy, advisers concede that they need to spend more time helping voters understand not only what Harris would do as president but also what motivates her and what has shaped her. Their goal: to leave voters with the impression of a candidate who is both strong and warm.”

Trump’s international test has arrived — and so far, he’s flunking. “Trump’s ‘obliteration’ threat to Iran renews war fears.”

