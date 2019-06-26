

New York Times photographer Doug Mills. (Erik Wemple/The Washington Post)

Media critic

MIAMI — Listen to the nonstop pregame chatter of the cable-news pundits, and you’ll learn about the legendary “moments” that sometimes emerge from the presidential primary debates. Sometimes it’s just a stray glare, sometimes it’s an outburst, or sometimes it’s a candidate failing to remember a component of his platform.

Should such an episode go down during this week’s Democratic primary debates, it’ll be captured by the cameras of NBC News/MSNBC/Telemundo, the outlets that are hosting the first round of intra-party rhetorical skirmishing. But will it be caught in a clear and memorable still photograph?

That’s the mission of Doug Mills, a decorated photographer for the New York Times whose work has even won the admiration of mainstream media-bashing President Trump. Under normal circumstances, Mills would be traveling with the president during his trip to Japan for a Group of 20 summit, but that assignment would conflict with vacation plans, so Mills is here with 20 Democratic hopefuls.

“I don’t know all the candidates — I’ll be honest with you,” says Mills. “I have not covered them all.”

Then again, who has?

While about 700 credentialed journalists will be watching the debates from a nearby venue, Mills will be among the few who actually does his work inside the debate hall. Along with a small pool of peers, Mills is to be situated on the second level of the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. They’ll be shooting downward, off to the side of the debate stage.

They want more, too. Mills and others are lobbying the debate hosts to allow them to shoot from the very side of the stage, the better to secure memorable profile shots of the candidates alongside one another. “We’ve asked to try and get a cutaway, to come down below,” says Mills, who wants shots of the candidates “stacked up, so to speak.” It’s a better point of view to gauge the candidates’ reactions to whatever is being said.

One focus for Mills will be Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the top candidate in Wednesday night’s debate. “Warren is under an incredible amount of pressure; it’s her stage tonight, it seems like,” Mills said.

Only so much can be anticipated, however. Shooting a live, fluid and fast-paced event requires a capacity for observation and reaction. “You got to be on and you got to be listening . . . and reading body language, and reading frustration,” said Mills, recallling the times during the 2016 Republican primary debates when Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and others balked at the usurpation of the floor by then-candidate Donald Trump.

In another key moment from the last cycle, a moderator from Fox News asked the Republican candidates during a primary debate to raise their hands if they would not pledge to endorse the eventual party nominee. Trump did so. “I had his hand up,” recalls Mills. “I was lucky enough to be on him and watched him when he raised his hand. . . . Everybody on the desk was like, ‘Do you have this moment? Do you have this moment?’ ”

In short: “This is not one where you can sit back and, ‘oh, it’s like a cricket match.’ This is not a cricket match,” says Mills.

Technical challenges are part of the enterprise, as well. A technician of the New York Times flew in from New York to assist Mills in devising his own connectivity to transmit pictures to the office. It “allows me to transmit directly during the debate without using the WiFi that they have here,” says Mills, describing the device as a “bunch of air cards together. . . . It’s always nice to have something that’s just for you.”

Over the course of the evening, Mills will take hundreds or, perhaps, thousands of frames. He makes split-second decisions about which are worth sending to his editors, and sends them as he’s taking his shots. And, yes, he cares whether the choice shots land on the front page. “You’re as good as your last published picture,” he says. “And I think that reflects how much effort you put into each assignment."

The debates last two hours, meaning that Mills will be in contorted positions for quite a while. “Your arms get tired, your eyes get tired,” he says. Surely he does yoga stretches to deal with the strain? “I run,” he responds.

As to whether the constant lifting and muscle strain leaves him cut, Mills responds, “No, I’m not cut, by any means.”

