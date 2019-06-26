

On Wednesday and Thursday, political journalists will face one of their biggest challenges of the 2020 cycle so far: how to cover the first Democratic primary debates. Twenty different candidates will debate for a total of four hours over two nights, and, unlike the average journalist, the average voter will probably be too busy with their family, friends and life to watch all four hours of it. Instead, many will either watch only parts of the debates or skip them entirely and rely on their favorite newspaper, TV show or podcast to summarize it for them. And many of these everyday voters will trust that they’re getting a neutral summary of what happened on debate night.

Unfortunately, the reality is much more complicated. Traditional reporters and analysts want to be neutral, detached observers who deliver information about the political process without participating in it. But in the context of a primary debate, true neutrality and total detachment are basically impossible.

In a primary debate, there’s no higher authority or judge who will appear at the end of the night, declare a winner and point out the moment or line that clinched victory for a particular candidate. Instead, journalists are forced to make their own determinations about who performed well, which moments mattered and what sections of the debate will be used for B-roll. Sometimes a consensus will organically form among mainstream news reporters. But there’s no way to judge whether that consensus is right, because there’s no objective standard for victory in this sort of forum.

Journalists also often unknowingly become participants in the drama of the primary. Democratic voters don’t know much about many of the contestants in the massive 2020 field, and many of them are going to rely on the post-debate coverage to learn more about the candidates and figure out who they support. Most of the boom-and-bust candidates of the 2012 Republican primary (Herman Cain, Rick Perry, Newt Gingrich, Rick Santorum) were at least partially fueled by sudden increases in media attention. So if the media somewhat subjectively decides that Amy Klobuchar had a great debate, we might accidentally set off a chain of events that causes her to gain support and shake up the race.

This is a real bind: News outlets need to cover debates, but by covering in the debates we inadvertently participate in the political process. There is no easy solution, but there are a few ways to improve debate coverage, even if we don’t know how to fix it.

First, journalists should make a special effort to remember that the Democratic Party is highly diverse and that what lands with individual reporters and columnists won’t necessarily land with everyone else. Pete Buttigieg might deliver a line that lands really well with a white, college-educated journalist who grew up in a suburb but now lives in Washington. But that doesn’t mean that landed with a rural black voter in South Carolina or an old, blue-collar white Democrat in Iowa. Journalists who pick out moments that are only interesting to them may miss out on important conversations they’re less aware of. Everyone has cultural blind spots and implicit biases, and it’s important to be aware of those and try not to let them color your writing.

Second, it’s helpful to directly compare what candidates say to what we know from public polling and on-the-ground reporting. If Bernie Sanders claims that all Democrats want a progressive revolution and Joe Biden says they all want a return to the Obama era, we can look into the data and find that both of them are wrong. This sort of exercise can get tricky with policy polling because voters can and do change their minds on key issues such as taxes and health care. But polling and reporting are good anchors during debates. Data analysis and reporting can help us get beyond judging style and into conversations about which candidates are in step with voters, who each candidate is trying to appeal to and what each politician’s personal philosophy is.

Finally, don’t overreact to one great or terrible debate performance. You don’t have to look far back into the past to find candidates who got a second wind or came out of obscurity to win a major state or even grab the nomination. There are also plenty of examples of poll leaders and ostensible front-runners such as Rudy Giuliani and Jeb Bush who spent some time at the head of the pack before flopping. Most long-shot candidates won’t mount a comeback, and some of the candidates who are in the top tier will stay there. But one early debate performance won’t make or break a campaign.

