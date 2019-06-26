

The moderator chairs and candidate podiums wait empty on the stage of the first Democratic 2020 presidential election debate at the Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center in Miami Wednesday. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

My favorite sports columnist is Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto. He’s followed the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers for as long as I have. He’s a true fan but also a true professional: He doesn’t bend his writing to gloss over the flaws of individual players or gaps on the roster of any of the city’s teams.

Pluto has a feature he calls “Scribbles in My Notebook,” where he just numbers his thoughts. These aren’t columns, they are observations. I and the rest of the Cleveland fan base read all of Pluto’s “scribbles.” In an era where newspapers are dwindling in revenue and need magnets for audience, his editors at the old Plain Dealer must be asking Terry for more and more and more “scribbles.” He knows what he’s talking about. He interviews the players, coaches, management and fans. He listens. He admits mistakes. He advertises self-doubt and worry. That’s why his “scribbles” are beloved.

I love presidential debates. Not as much as Browns and Indians playoff games, but almost as much. I have loved debates since 1976, and the searing pain of Poland being liberated in President Gerald Ford’s view as he stood opposite Jimmy Carter. I don’t think I’ve missed one since. Debates are the high-wire acts of presidential politics, and candidates can and frequently have gone plunging off the tightrope upon which they were walking.

At Salem Media we ask our audiences — often — what they want in terms of topics. Ultimately, if you ignore demand, you end up with less and less audience. Nineteen years of Monday-through-Friday, three-hour shows has driven this home: Talk about what the country is talking about.

Right now my audience — which skews older, wealthier, better educated and Republican, but has many young Democrats of every race and orientation mixed in — is telling me that they can’t get enough of 2020 coverage. Good coverage. Fair coverage. In-depth coverage. “Both sides and all sides” coverage. They don’t want Trump-bashing or Trump-boosterism. They are deeply interested in the Democratic field. “Who are these people?” most Americans are saying about everyone except Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The 20 Democrats who will be onstage Wednesday and Thursday (and the handful of others who are offstage but trying to elbow their way in for the next round) need just one thing out of these proceedings: an invitation to the next debate. Only post-debate anonymity will kill a candidacy at this stage. With those preliminaries in mind, and with thanks to Terry Pluto, here are my pregame scribbles:

1. Smart candidates ignore questions they don’t want to answer. It’s a sign of ability, not disingenuous maneuvering, to slip a tackle and get into open field to run. (Political coverage having morphed into something much more like sports coverage than it used to be, expect lots of sports metaphors.)

2. Short questions that require specific knowledge but which are not transparently gimmicky questions are the bane of unprepared candidates. (“Within a half-trillion, is there a point where the national debt could tip markets into panic, and, if so, what is it?” is an example.) Long lead-ins are, by contrast, gifts to the candidates as they can begin preparing an answer in the long windup.

3. Self-effacing humor works only after you have earned the right to be taken seriously.

4. A generous affability is always winsome, but comedy is for clubs. A pleasant demeanor is a must for almost every candidate. Everyone in the country watching is almost certainly already steeped in the acrimony of our age. They will appreciate a welcoming air.

5. Show off. Elizabeth Warren of Harvard Law School, remind everyone of your intellectual chops. Pete Buttigieg, greet watchers in a half-dozen languages.

6. We didn’t see your interview with that one outlet or read your last 10 op-eds, so feel free to tell us a story you’ve told a hundred times before.

7. Your best stuff is your best stuff. Use it.

8. Don’t make a sports reference unless you really, truly know what you are talking about.

9. Do not attack panelists or the media generally. Most viewers will be rooting for whomever is up against President Trump next fall, so don’t engage in what they will see as disingenuous distractions.

10. Side with America. Not Iran. Not France. Not Canada. America.

11. Smile. All the time. And — to borrow another old sports cliche that happens to work perfectly — act like you’ve been here before.

12. In the postgame, compliment someone other than yourself. If you fumbled, own it and promise to work on it down the road.

Now, candidates, touch gloves, and let’s have a good clean fight.

