

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) at The Post Live with reporter Robert Costa. (Bruce Boyajin/Bruce Boyajin)

Opinion writer

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), who entered the race just two months ago, didn’t make the cut for the presidential debates. Making the most of a bad situation, he’s running ads during the debates, making TV appearances and giving interviews. On Wednesday, he came to The Post Live for an interview with Robert Costa.

In that appearance, he demonstrated that he’s most interesting and most relaxed talking about national security, which one might expect of a Marine who served four tours of duty in Iraq and received the Bronze Star. That, if you’ve been watching the other candidates, makes him stand out in a field not inclined to talk in detail about foreign policy.

Stand out. That’s precisely what he needs to do, so why not make national security — and the present conflict with Iran — his signature issue? Why not be the candidate taking on President Trump over the current Iran crisis?

At the moment, tensions with Iran are boiling over, but most candidates still don’t talk about Iran. Moulton does, warning against an unnecessary war (“It is not necessary for us to go to a war with Iran. It is not necessary for us to spend trillions of dollars, as we’ve already spent in Iraq and Afghanistan for a war that we do not need to fight, and it would be a bloody mess.”

He offers a blistering critique of Trump’s performance. “This administration has no strategy to deal with Iran. They don’t even — they’re not even on the same page in their administration,” he argued. “Trump authorized air strikes and then, an hour later, decides he’s not going to do it. What kind of message does that send to either our allies or our enemies? Right now, the message is, ‘Iran, go ahead and shoot down a $120 million American aircraft, because we’re not going to do anything in response.’”

He warns that the administration may be misinterpreting or skewing intelligence they receive to justify military action.

Unlike some politicians, he doesn’t parrot the “end long wars” sound bite. Instead, he recalled, “I disagreed with [President Barack Obama’s] decision to pull out of Iraq so quickly [because] we might have to go back in, which is exactly what happened.” He added, “When ISIS swept into Iraq because we had pulled out so quickly, I said the problem here is political, not just with troops, and I disagreed with the Obama administration in putting a lot of troops in to solve this political crisis.”

In contrast to other Democrats who blithely say they’ll bring all the troops home and “end forever wars,” Moulton points out the need to leave in place counterterrorism operations.

While Democrats simply declare they’ll reenter the Iran deal, Moulton, who supported the deal, told Costa, “We need to strengthen the Iran deal, the nuclear deal, but we need — we need to get back into it, but we should use this as an opportunity to strengthen it.” He continued, “But make no mistake, the reason we are where we are today is because Trump pulled us out of that nuclear deal with no plan whatsoever to put in its place.” He pointed out that “we’re not only losing — we’re not only in danger of going to war with Iran, we’re losing our allies, our European allies, in the process, who are now constructing some alternate banking system to go around our sanctions.”

That’s a mature, nuanced foreign policy approach.

Like former Navy intelligence officer and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Moulton is in a position to take on Trump for his draft deferments. He had this exchange:

MR. COSTA: During the Vietnam era. So, he had multiple deferments, including a medical deferment for bone spurs? REP. MOULTON: No, of course not. I mean, everybody knows that they’re fake. And what Trump doesn’t seem to understand is that there was not some empty seat in Vietnam with his name on it. Some American had to go in his place. You know, I’d like to meet that American hero someday who went in Donald Trump’s place. And I hope he’s still alive. MR. COSTA: So, you’re saying he — essentially, let someone else go in his place, and perhaps lost their life. REP. MOULTON: Correct. MR. COSTA: What does that make President Trump? REP. MOULTON: It makes him — it makes him unpatriotic, and I don’t know why Democrats have sort of ceded patriotism to conservatives and Republicans, because I know what patriotism is about. You know, patriotism is not hugging the American flag, it's fighting every day to make sure the American flag stands for something. It's being willing to stand up and serve the country when the country needs you most, when our values are under assault. Trump has a totally warped view of patriotism. And that’s one of the things that I’m pointing out in this campaign, and I think it’s important that we take on Trump as commander in chief, take on his vision of patriotism, if we want to win this race.

Well, that’s impressive.

Moulton also uses his national security background when discussing everything from immigration to China. “China is stealing American jobs through the Internet, and American military secrets, every single day, because they’re taking our ideas,” he pointed out. But instead of putting up a “cyber wall,” Moulton says Trump is wasting funds on a concrete wall. “This administration has literally allocated more money for a southern border wall than for cyber protection for the entire country,” Moulton argued. “I think most Americans are waking up to the fact that these migrants aren’t coming to take our jobs; they’re fleeing for their lives. But China is very much taking our jobs.”

No other candidate is presently offering anything close to that level of analysis, nor does any candidate with the exception of Buttigieg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) have the war record to take down Trump, impugn his character and recapture the patriotism issue for Democrats.

Don’t get me wrong, Moulton is the longest of long shots. However, if he is looking to break out, that moment is now and the topic is Iran. If he cannot make a name for himself warning the country that Trump is skewing intelligence and heading for a Gulf of Tonkin moment, he probably won’t ever be able to do it. And, in any event, he would do his party and the country a favor by forcing top contenders to show some foreign policy prowess as well.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Elizabeth Warren’s challenges tonight

Jennifer Rubin: Is Biden getting the Hillary Clinton treatment?