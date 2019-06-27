Opinion writer

* John Hudson and Josh Dawsey report that things were going great right from the get-go with Trump’s foreign policy team:

In newly disclosed testimony, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson said President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, operated independently with powerful leaders around the world without coordination with the State Department, leaving Tillerson out of the loop and in the dark on emerging U.S. policies and simmering geopolitical crises. In a transcript of his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Tillerson also described the challenge of briefing a president who does not read briefing papers and often got distracted by peripheral topics, noting he had to keep his message short and focus on a single topic.

Well that’s OK, because coming into the administration Jared was such a wise and experienced foreign policy hand.

* House Democrats finally gave in and accepted the Senate version of the border bill:

The House passed a $4.6 billion emergency spending bill for the humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, after Democratic leaders retreated from efforts to amend the legislation to add more restrictions on the Trump administration. The 305-to-102 vote sends the legislation to President Trump, who is expected to sign it, since the Senate already passed the bill earlier in the week. The measure will pump billions into the budgets of agencies, including the Health and Human Services Department, that have been overwhelmed by the influx of Central American migrants at the Southern border. The decision by House Democratic leaders to bring the Senate-passed legislation up for a vote came after hours of frantic maneuvering during which Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sought support for a new version of the bill containing additional protections for unaccompanied minors and restrictions on the administration’s use of funds.

At this point anything that alleviates the suffering is worth doing, even if it’s not as good as it could be.

* John Wagner and Deanna Paul report that Trump now wants to delay the Census so he can get his citizenship question. Because he really, really wants to properly enforce the Voting Rights Act.

* Rick Hasen has a very grim look at what lies ahead, now that the Supreme Court has greenlit partisan gerrymandering.

* Mark Schmitt explains what all Elizabeth Warren’s policy plans tell you about her as a person.

* Sam Ross-Brown says the Democratic candidates are proposing some of the most far-reaching housing reform plans we’ve seen in decades.

* Michael Brice-Saddler and Alex Horton have the shocking story of a pregnant Alabama woman who was shot in the stomach, miscarried, and was charged with manslaughter because, according to the police, “the only true victim in this was the unborn baby.”

* Emily Stewart examines how Bernie Sanders puts together the best digital operation of the candidates.

* Adrienne Green says that in yesterday’s debate, once again the men butted in and the women waited their turn.

* And Mason Walker and Jeffrey Gottfried report that 70 percent of Republicans say fact-checkers are biased. Because, you know, facts.