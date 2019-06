(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

We’ll be updating this piece with new sketches of the Democrats as they debate in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday. But first, a pre-debate warm-up:



(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

And now, scenes from Night One:



(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)



(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)



(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)



(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)



(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

More debate coverage:

Highlights from the first Democratic debate

Fact-checking the first Democratic debate

Erik Wemple: New York Times photographer Doug Mills on shooting a debate: ‘This is not a cricket match’

David Byler: Reporters want to seem neutral. That’s impossible in debate coverage.