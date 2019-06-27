

FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. The debate over special counsel Robert Mueller's report is getting new life with word that Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before two House committees. Democrats say Mueller will appear July 17 in back-to-back sessions of the Judiciary and Intelligence committees. (Carolyn Kaster, File)

Opinion writer

Another regurgitated lie. “President Trump lashed out at the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, on Wednesday, dredging up false accusations about the conduct of investigators after House Democrats announced that Mr. Mueller would testify publicly next month. The president offered no evidence as he repeated earlier accusations that Mr. Mueller destroyed text messages between two former F.B.I. officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who worked on the Russia investigation.”

Another administration scofflaw will be dragged in to testify, eventually. “The House Oversight and Reform Committee voted on Wednesday to authorize a subpoena for White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after she failed to appear at a hearing centering on her alleged violations of the Hatch Act. The White House blocked Conway from attending Wednesday’s hearing, prompting the Democrat-led panel to authorize Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) to issue the subpoena.” A finding of contempt would never be more deserved.

Another promise he’ll break if necessary. “President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence is “100%” his 2020 running mate after a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed urged him to replace Pence with former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.” Well, Pence might suddenly decide he needs to spend more time with his family.

Another threat. Who knows if he’s serious? “President Donald Trump says the alternative to a trade pact with China is simple: collect tariffs and do less business with the second-largest economy.” What we do know is he’s an economic illiterate.

Another source of worry. “From consumer discretionary to technology, cyclical stocks that typically are tied to economic growth have failed to regain the ground lost in May, whereas only defensive groups like consumer staples and utilities have confirmed the S&P 500′s new highs, J.P. Morgan’s chart analyst Jason Hunter pointed out.”

Another sign things are unraveling over there. “Top NRA executive Chris Cox resigns amid tumultuous time for the gun group.”

Another demonstration of intellectual corruption on the right. “[Sen. Ted] Cruz grilled a Google executive on whether any of her colleagues had voted for Trump and whether any of them had donated to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. As a lot of folks have pointed out, this smacks of some super-corrupt and fascistic operating. . . . [L]ike most of that formerly free-market promoting crew, he’s now perfectly content to promote MAGA socialism and pretend there’s nothing to see here.”