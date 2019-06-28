Opinion writer

* Robert Barnes reports that we’re going to have another controversial Supreme Court decision next year:

The Supreme Court announced Friday it will take up next term whether the Trump administration illegally tried to end the program that shields from deportation young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. A string of lower courts have said that President Trump’s decision to terminate the Obama-era program was based on faulty legal reasoning and that the administration has failed to provide a solid rationale for ending it. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has become a political football and the object of negotiations — to no end, so far — between Congress and the White House. Initiated in 2012 by a proclamation by President Barack Obama, DACA has protected nearly 700,000 people brought to this country as children, commonly known as “dreamers.” The Supreme Court would likely render its verdict during the 2020 presidential election year.

In the end, the fate of the Dreamers is going to be determined by whether Trump or a Democrat wins the 2020 election.

* Denise Lavoie reports on a verdict in the Charlottesville murder case:

An avowed white supremacist who plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a young woman, apologized to his victims Friday before being sentenced to life in prison on hate crime charges. James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, had pleaded guilty in March to 29 of 30 hate crimes in connection with the 2017 attack that killed Heather Heyer and injured more than two dozen others. Prosecutors and Fields’ lawyers agreed that federal sentencing guidelines called for a life sentence. But in a sentencing memo filed in court last week, his lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski to consider a sentence of “less than life,” hoping he would take into account Fields’ troubled childhood and mental health issues.

There were “very fine people” there that day; they were the ones he was trying to kill.

* Craig Silverman and Jane Lytvynenko trace an effort to question Kamala Harris’ blackness -- recently promoted by Donald Trump Jr. -- to Obama birthers and neo-Nazis.

* Ted Nesi and Tim White report that Rep. Joe Kennedy III now says he supports an impeachment inquiry.

* Matt Viser reports that the Democratic candidates spent the day after the debate pummeling Joe Biden.

* Will Bunch explains why Kamala Harris’ attack on Joe Biden was even more consequential than many realize.

* Ryan Cooper debunks some misconceptions about health care that were repeated during the Democratic debates.

* Elizabeth Warren has — get this — a plan to reform the Foreign Service and not appoint any big donors to ambassadorships.

* Rick Hasen explains why the Supreme Court’s redistricting decision is going to cause all kinds of terrible things to happen at the state level.

* Anna North explains why a woman would have an advantage debating Trump.

* Ian Livingston and Jason Samenow explain the ferocious heatwave that is boiling Europe.

* And Elaina Plott reports that among Trump’s closest allies, sexual assault allegations against him matter less than ever.