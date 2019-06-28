

E. Jean Carroll. (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Editorial Writer

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy,” E. Jean Carroll said this week to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “They think of the fantasies.”

Well, maybe not. Plenty of women certainly disagree. But Carroll’s refusal to conform to the typical script of the post-#MeToo era is precisely what makes her contribution so compelling ⁠— especially as, in a host of other ways, her rendering of her own experience runs parallel to the larger narrative of a country caught up in a reckoning.

Carroll, who late last week accused President Trump of sexual assault in an essay in New York magazine, has written a book called “What Do We Need Men For?” It appears cheeky and, according to “The Daily” podcast from the New York Times, it was initially intended to be even cheekier. But then Harvey Weinstein was exposed as Public Abuser No. One, and Carroll’s lighthearted travels around the country asking women to justify the less-fair sex’s existence turned grimmer. She could ask other women about men, but first she had to figure out how she felt about those in her own history.

So did the rest of us.

Carroll reflected on a list of men she had encountered in her life and realized that she needed to append an adjective to several: hideous. The country, at the time, was doing the same thing — engaging in a collective catharsis that made its way from the mind to the keyboard to social media sites, where women around the nation declared that they’d done some thinking and, yes, them too.

Some of those so-called #MeToo moments were what most of us would call rape. Some were groping, or thigh-touching or other physical violations whose harmlessness it was relatively easy to convince ourselves of. Some were comments, persistent or prurient or both. Women were suddenly looking at their pasts through a new lens, and things weren’t rose-colored anymore.

Carroll, as she tells it, got on the phone to two of her friends immediately after Trump pushed her up against the wall of a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, pulled down her tights and inserted his penis inside her. (Trump denies the allegation.) She was laughing as she retold the tale, until she wasn’t.

So were the rest of us, laughing, or at least rolling our eyes, when a colleague said something inappropriate or when a boy at college drunkenly grabbed us in a dancing crowd. It had to be a lark, it seems, because if it wasn’t a lark it was so horribly sad.

What has always worried people about #MeToo is first that a retrospective cataloging of the hideousness isn’t fair because it’s not only women who were looking through a different lens then. It’s men, too. How were they supposed to know? People worry, too, about how the revised rules, applied in the future, could punish men who refuse to comply with some draconian code of prudishness. Even consensual encounters, some panicked, will be marred. Sex simply won’t be fun anymore.

Carroll’s recounting dismantles those concerns. She has done the cataloging #MeToo critics so fear, and guess what? Her hideous men are hideous. Of course they were supposed to know. She is still, at times, too forgiving — letting a young boy who himself had been abused off the hook for abusing her, acknowledging her own coquettishness as an excuse for a lech’s lechery, shrugging off what some may feel would have weighed them down for a lifetime.

And the fun of sex? Good Lord, this woman is saying “ravishing” someone is sexy — far, far over any line even the most cautious #MeToo skeptic would venture to draw. Carroll’s interest in playfulness comes across in much less polarizing context throughout the essay. It was fine, she suggests, that Trump asked her, an advice columnist, to advise him on picking out lingerie. In fact, it was charming as all get out. She was flattered, she was engaged. “It’s a thing,” she told the Daily. “It’s a thing.”

Carroll’s reckoning with her hideous men mirrors our collective reckoning with our own men, from our years of rationalizing bad behavior, to our revelation that we needed to reassess, through the process of reassessing. Her narrative is our collective narrative — and yet she sets so high (or low) a standard for her men to qualify as hideous that all the concerns about overreach start to feel, when we see the arc of the #MeToo movement reflected in her words, just silly. Some worry about going too far, yet we still have so far to go.

Which brings me, as eventually it brought “that advice lady,” to the last item on her list of hideous men: Donald J. Trump, then “that real-estate tycoon” and now president of the United States. He’s part of our story, too — a hideous man we still have to fight against as hard as Carroll says she did, stomping on him with her six-inch heel to force his 6-foot-frame off and away. He’s one of those hideous men who, despite his hideousness toward women both alleged and demonstrated, has found reward after reward for failure after failure.

Donald Trump is Carroll’s final hideous man. “I never had sex again,” her essay jarringly ends. Maybe that is because she is defeated. Or maybe it is because, by deciding she doesn’t need men after all, much less hideous ones, she has won. The struggle ahead of America is to make Donald Trump its final hideous man, too.

Read more:

The Post’s View: America must listen to E. Jean Carroll. It’s clear Trump won’t.

Patti Davis: I understand why E. Jean Carroll doesn’t want to use the word ‘rape.’ I didn’t, either.

Ann Telnaes: Trump’s not their type

Alexandra Petri: Not my type

Karen Tumulty: To the president, #MeToo is little more than a punchline