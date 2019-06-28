

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Opinion writer

More people than expected were interested in the debates. “More than 15 million viewers tuned in for part one of the 2020 presidential election’s first primary debate on television Wednesday night. The Nielsen ratings reflect enormous interest in the presidential race — with millions of people tuning into NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo to size up the candidates who want to beat President Trump next year.”

More tax breaks for the rich?! “Trump Reportedly Mulls Bypassing Congress to Pass Tax Break for Ultra-Wealthy.”

More evidence of extreme dysfunction. “Saudi and Emirati leaders bypassed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 2017 when they told Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon, close advisers to President Trump, about secret plans to impose a blockade on Qatar, a critical American ally in the Middle East. Mr. Tillerson was taken by surprise when the blockade was announced, according to a transcript of an interview with Mr. Tillerson last month by a congressional committee.” And that’s just one incident.

More evidence that one party has a conscience. “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew emotional at a press conference Thursday when asked to describe her reaction to a shocking photo of a drowned father and daughter lying face down in the water of the Rio Grande, part of the US border with Mexico.” She refused to hold the children hostage to get a stronger bill.

More praise for Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) coming from his Wednesday night performance. “You’ve got to nail four quadrants to win a debate: Likability, strength, substance, ideology. He was probably as close to hitting all of them as anyone other than [Elizabeth] Warren.”

More avenues to pursue. “Now, redistricting advocates have a much heavier lift to try to change maps drawn specifically to favor one party. The most obvious is that they could go through state courts rather than the federal ones. That worked in Pennsylvania, when the state’s Supreme Court struck down all GOP-drawn maps and essentially allowed Democrats in Congress to pick up more seats in a state crucial to giving them the majority in the House of Representatives in 2018.” Better: With a Democratic president and Congress, they could pass sweeping election reform.

More talking, less threatening is good. “Iran appeared to have at least temporarily backed away from its ultimatum on breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, as European nations made last-ditch efforts to salvage what remains of the multilateral accord and avert a slide toward war.”