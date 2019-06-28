

Pedestrians cross the intersection of Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue near the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 27. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Columnist

Given that Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, it’s the perfect moment to note that the future of American conservatism may well depend on how it adapts to their legacy.

Increasingly, it seems that the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is at odds with conservative Christians — locked in a battle of intolerance toward one another. But both sides would do well to recognize that they share a common history.

Back in 1960s, LGBTQ individuals were forced to hide who they were and lived at the mercy of others regarding their jobs and social standing. Subjected to pervasive discrimination and legal prohibitions, they had to resort to subterfuge to find like-minded others whom they could meet and love. Bars such as the Stonewall Inn became common meeting places — and a common location for police raids that enforced the laws against homosexual activity.

But in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, after a violent police raid at Stonewall, the persecuted were fed up. At the time, blacks were being freed from Jim Crow and segregation and women were being freed from the kitchen — but homosexuals were still expected to be locked in the closet. That basic denial of human dignity was no longer acceptable, especially to the young men and women who had grown up in the civil rights era. So on this night, the people struck back.

The media at the time reflected all the prejudice of society. Rioters were called “queen bees,” “faggots” and “lilies of the valley.” To reporters, these were not people who simply demanded toleration that affirmed equal human dignity; they were an “other” who deserved to be shunned and suppressed.

The past 50 years has seen what an 18th-century writer would have called “the emancipation of the LGBTQ community.” We know the word “emancipation” primarily with reference to Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation that freed slaves held in Confederate territory. But, in fact, the term was often used more broadly at the time to refer to the granting of civil rights to previously suppressed religious minorities — similar to the liberation of LGBTQ individuals in the United States.

Like the LGBTQ community, religious minorities in many European countries were required to deny their basic identities to live as citizens with full rights. Catholics, Jews and other religious minorities in Europe were often circumscribed in the exercise of their religion and formally excluded from political and economic life. Over time, they were “emancipated” through acts that legalized their religious practices, gave them the rights to vote and hold certain types of property and allowed them to enter occupations from which they were formerly barred.

Strains of this bigotry even worked its way into the United States. Lincoln wrote in 1855 that the Know-Nothing Party, which opposed Catholic immigration, was effectively rewriting the Declaration of Independence so that it read “all men are created equal, except negroes, and foreigners, and Catholics.” Were they to gain power, he said he “should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretence of loving liberty — to Russia, for instance, where despotism can be taken pure, and without the base alloy of hypocracy.”

Our treatment of the LGBTQ community was a similar denial of the American promise — that all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Just as we celebrate Lincoln’s words, conservatives should also celebrate the repeal of our “except LGBTQ people” clause.

Indeed, those who most fervently believe that homosexuality is a sin should be those most supportive of our evolution. That’s because the same principle that has freed LGBTQ Americans can preserve their freedom, too. The United States was the first nation founded explicitly on the Enlightenment idea of toleration, primarily applied to religious minorities. One could believe with your heart that Catholics were destined to go to hell and that their purportedly pernicious doctrines were a threat to the eternal souls of those who heard them. But a tolerant country gave them the equal freedom to be who they were while also protecting the beliefs of those who found them dangerous.

Toleration does not mean acceptance. And anything less than full acceptance may seem dismaying to both LGBTQ Americans and their neighbors with more traditional religious beliefs. But members of both communities ought to set aside the urge to demand an unconditional surrender from their opponents. After all, the same intellectual principles support both gay emancipation and religious freedom. Defending those principles ought to be a common priority.

Lincoln wrote in 1858 that his definition of democracy was simple: “As I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master.” LGBTQ Americans have escaped their social servitude thanks to the movements that Stonewall set in motion. Conservatives should rejoice and be glad, for the ideals that secured their freedom will secure ours as well.

Read more:

Jonathan Capehart: From Stonewall to Mayor Pete: How far LGBTQ rights have come since 1969

James Kirchick: What does a Pride parade have to do with NATO? More than you might think.

As brands keep wading in, it’s time to ask: Is Pride for sale?

Jonathan Capehart: The long march from the Stonewall Inn

Letters to the Editor: Pride is still a protest