When she entered the presidential race in January, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) had loads of potential. She clearly had what I called “that ‘thing’ — present, charisma, emotional connectivity — which doesn’t assure victory, but without which victory in a Democratic presidential primary is nearly impossible.” Enthusiasm on the trail was high and crowds were impressively large, but as former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and then Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) gained momentum, Harris seemed to recede. She suffered from a lack of clarity in her message and from failure to shared enough about her own impressive story. In early June, I wrote that she should lean into her record and biography.

It was not until Thursday however that she put it all together — displaying poise, intelligence and just enough aggressiveness to knock the front-runner, former vice president Joe Biden, off his game. She reportedly planned and plotted her attack months before debate night — as she probably had done hundreds of times as a prosecutor preparing for a trial. But she also had to be in the moment. She seized the opportunity to push back against Biden’s bizarre “local control” argument against busing, stressing the role of the federal government in civil rights. She so thoroughly dominated the debate that there was no doubt as to who “won” the first round of debates.

There are considerable challenges ahead. Biden isn’t going to simply crumble. Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will fight her for the progressive votes as they peel away from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who looks long in the tooth, doesn’t smile enough and yells way too much. Harris needs clarity on health care (and a plan to avoid the “socialist” label), as well as some nuance on illegal immigration. (When it’s time, her prosecutorial background needs to kick in and she must reaffirm the importance of border security). She’ll need greater depth on foreign policy. In short, she’s won not a single primary delegate and has stiff competition.

However, six months after entering the race, she is one of four or five top-tier candidates who might plausibly be the party’s presidential nominee. The daughter of immigrant parents, a proud woman of color rising to the top of the field in the era of Trump is in and of itself a huge accomplishment. To get there, she’s drawn on her stamina, demonstrated her commitment to preparation, revealed more of herself and flashed more charisma than any Democratic candidate. All of that will not ensure she is the nominee, but it does ensure she will be in the fight.

For a superb debate performance and months of hard work, we can say, well done, senator.

