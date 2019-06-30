

Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) during a Democratic primary debate on June 26 in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “Whoever our nominee is going to be really needs to be someone who can talk openly and honestly about race, with vulnerability, because none of us are perfect. But really call this country to common ground for reconciliation.”

2. “I don’t think that it’s fitting for the United States to continue to erratically meet with a dictator when they haven’t abided by the first terms a year ago.”

3. “She’s got game. She is very talented, she’s very smart, and she’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

4. "Nobody is talking about open borders. That’s just a right-wing talking point.”

5. “He keeps having these summits and meetings that really don’t produce anything. There’s been a number of them now, and this time, you know, you just can’t look at this as going over and talking to your dictator next door and bringing them a hot dish over the fence.”

Answers are: 1. here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.