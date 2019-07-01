Opinion writer

* Loveday Morris and Michael Birnbaum report that since Donald Trump violated the Iran nuclear deal, Iran has decided to violate it too:

Iran said Monday that it has exceeded a stockpile limit for low-enriched uranium allowed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers because Europe has failed to mitigate the impact of U.S. sanctions, a move that could add to friction between Tehran and Washington. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, confirmed that Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium on Monday exceeded the 300-kilogram (660-pound) limit allowed under the deal, spokesman Fredrik Dahl said. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the move was “reversible” but warned that Iran can continue to reduce its commitment to the agreement if Europe does not take necessary action to uphold the other side of the deal, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency reported. Iran had repeatedly threatened to cross the limit laid out in the deal for its stockpile of low-enriched uranium unless it received some relief from sanctions, arguing that it has been constrained by the accord but unable to reap the benefits of it since the United States pulled out last year.

How about if everybody goes back into the deal Trump destroyed and we let him call it a victory for his bold leadership?

* David Siders reports that we’ve got a real race on our hands:

For months, the Democratic presidential primary has been dictated by Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. That primary is now over. After an eventful month and the conclusion of the first round of Democratic debates, there is a new top tier — and a sense among many campaigns and Democratic operatives that Biden and Sanders are suddenly within reach in a race that has broken wide open. “Bernie and Biden were largely living off of inertia,” said Colin Strother, a veteran Democratic strategist.

Wait until Delaneymentum hits; then we’ll really have a throw-down.

* A new CNN poll confirms that Biden has lost ground big time since the debates, even as Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren both made big gains.

* Harry Enten notes that the CNN poll also finds that Biden has dropped 15 points with black voters, while Harris has gained 20 points among them.

* A.C. Thompson goes inside the secret Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents that is awash in racism and xenophobia.

* Rachel Bitecofer releases the first iteration of her 2020 electoral college forecast, predicting 278 votes and the presidency for the Democratic nominee.

* Arthur Delaney reports that Democrats are still dragging their feet in the quest to get Trump’s tax returns.

* Martin Longman explains why Republicans have to make Robert Mueller the bad guy when he testifies to Congress.

* Marcy Wheeler explains just how dumb Republicans are being as they elaborate a “strategy" for discrediting Mueller during his upcoming testimony.

* Bill Scher makes a reasonable case for a more nuanced reading of Joe Biden’s faith in bipartisanship.

* Tabitha Sanders reports on a new effort to get Democrats focused on where real power starts, the local level.

* Ed Kilgore examines the pros and cons of Kamala Harris’ support of busing as part of a new effort to undo school segregation.

* Alexander Heffner argues that the media are already making the same mistakes they did in covering Trump in 2016.

* Joan Walsh says moderate Democrats wringing their hands about the leftward turn of the party should ask themselves why their favored candidates aren’t catching on.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that Democrats don’t grasp that for the GOP, any defeat is just the first step in a battle that never ends.

* And Joe Davidson reports on the Agriculture Department employees living and working in D.C. who have been given a choice by the Trump administration: Move to Kansas City or you’re fired.