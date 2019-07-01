

This month, the District will see a set of historic milestones. The Fourth will mark the first time a president has overhauled the decades-old nonpartisan Independence Day celebration with a new fireworks display. Twenty days later, Congress will hold a hearing on D.C. statehood, the first in more than 25 years. When President Trump addresses the nation from the Lincoln Memorial, he should think about the 700,000 D.C. residents who live beyond the Mall. If he wants to show a true display of patriotism, he should use his platform to support D.C. statehood.

Independence Day celebrations have long been intertwined with debates over American values. On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass spoke in Rochester, N.Y., at an event commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July?” the famed abolitionist asked. In a rousing speech, he provided an answer: “To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity … your shout of liberty and equality, hollow mockery.”

Washington has been at the center of debates over democracy. But whether through “exclusive legislation,” territorial governments, a commissioner system or local elections, Congress has had broad powers over the capital. Now, for the first time since 1993, Congress will reconsider who speaks for D.C. residents. The July 24 hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee will focus on legislation filed by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D. C.) to give the District all the rights of the 50 states, including two U.S. senators and one House member with full voting rights. If the committee passes the statehood bill as expected, it will go to the House floor for a vote. The bill, which has 205 sponsors, will likely pass in the House, though its success in the GOP-controlled Senate is doubtful.

Unlike fellow Republicans in Congress, President Trump has seemed open to the idea of D.C. statehood. He said he was for “whatever’s best” for D.C. residents on “Meet the Press” in August 2015. And in January 2017, he met with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who said the president “wants to be supportive.” But since then he has been uncharacteristically silent. So when Trump addresses the nation as part of what his administration is branding “A Salute to America,” it would be wise for him to remember Douglass — a man Trump described as “an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more” — and the unfinished business that remains for the District of Columbia. If the president wants his Fourth of July festivities to be more than hollow mockery, then he should promote liberty and equality for his D.C. neighbors. Maybe then Congress will follow suit.