

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with President Trump on Sunday. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

They rightly took aim at President Trump’s meetup at the demilitarized zone. “Democrats running for president on Sunday panned President Trump for stepping onto North Korean soil, then meeting with the nation’s leader Kim Jong Un as ill-conceived and a waste of American bargaining power.”

Aiming at his weakness and poor negotiating skills, Democrats could pick apart his dealmaker image. “Critics say Trump actually inflamed tensions dangerously in the first months of his presidency. Now, some warn, he has gone so far the other way that he is rapidly legitimizing North Korea as a nuclear weapons state and letting Kim [Jong Un] off the hook for massive human rights violations in one of the most repressive regimes on the planet.”

Trump’s aim is simply a photo op. “CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Fears Trump too ‘Eager’ For a Deal: ‘He’ll Leave North Korea with Nuclear Weapons.' ” No doubt.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) aims at former vice president Joe Biden’s refusal to apologize. “Well, a lot of Democrats who were involved with the 1994 crime bill have spoken very openly and with vulnerability, talking about their mistakes. So that doesn’t, that doesn’t disqualify you. But what we’ve seen, from the vice president, over the last month, is an inability to talk candidly about the mistakes he made, about things he could’ve done better, about how some of the decisions he made at the time, in difficult context, actually have resulted in really bad outcomes.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) aims at Trump’s gullibility. He “shouldn’t be squandering American influence on photo ops and exchanging love letters with a ruthless dictator. Instead, we should be dealing with North Korea through principled diplomacy that promotes US security, defends our allies, and upholds human rights.”

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) aims at Democrats’ reluctance to talk about faith. “Those examples reflect an important point: Democrats can fight for our progressive values while also identifying with the religious backgrounds that are so important to tens of millions of Americans. It’s not about citing one scripture verse or another to argue for a certain policy; it’s about letting those Americans for whom religion is central to their lives know that we understand them, respect them, and in many cases share their religious backgrounds.”

If Democrats took aim at Trump for failing to control the border, it might stick. “A federal judge on Friday issued a permanent injunction blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from redirecting billions of dollars in military funds to build a wall on the country’s southern border.”