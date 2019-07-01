

By his own standards, President Trump has been a miserable failure. Whether it is the wall or China or repealing the Affordable Care Act or North Korea, Trump’s vanity, lies and bravado cannot conceal his losing streak.

Trump promised the wall. He shut down the government; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) forced him to reopen it. He tried to move funds without congressional authorization. On Friday, a federal court judge permanently barred the administration from moving funds. The ACLU crowed, “A federal court . . . permanently blocked the Trump administration from accessing $2.5 billion in military funds for the president’s border wall, ruling that the administration’s attempt to transfer funds for a border wall Congress denied is unlawful. Wall construction using the funds, which the administration announced it would divert under counter drug authorities, was set to begin as soon as Monday.”

Democrats can rightly claim that a humanitarian disaster that would not be affected one bit by a wall has worsened specifically because of Trump’s policies, including zero tolerance and cutting aid to the Central American countries from which migrants flee (not to mention utter chaos at the top of the Department of Homeland Security). On ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Julián Castro blasted Trump: “And you know, this president has wasted 2½ years. He knew that we had a flow of people that were coming from Central America when he became president on January 20, 2017. He’s wasted 2½ years because he should have done what I’ve called for, which is a 21st century Marshall Plan with those Northern Triangle countries so that people can find safety and opportunity at home instead of having to come to the United States.” Failure. Chaos.

During the campaign, Trump condemned all predecessors as rotten dealmakers. He would get tough with China. In office he promised that a trade war would be quick and easy. It has been neither. American farmers and consumers are paying a tax (or “tariff”) of about $800 per year. Trump fawned over China’s President Xi Jinping, but there’s no deal in sight and no timeline (always a sign that one party is stalling). Worse, he made a unilateral concession in allowing American firms to do business with Huawei. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) also blasted Trump, on CBS’s “Face the Nation”:

And when you talk to Larry Kudlow and he talked about the patriotism of our farmers, I’m in a very heavy ag state. Iowa, my neighbor is a heavy ag state, North Dakota. I’ve talked to farmers in those areas and what they tell me is, they’re not going to get that soybean market back in one year because that market has gone to farmers in other countries. . . . I don’t think we should be doing business with them right now. And I agree with my colleagues not just Senator [Marco] Rubio, but also Senator Warner, Mark Warner, who is the ranking on the Intelligence Committee, that this is a major security risk for America. You know, you look at everything from China to Russia using cyber against us. It is the modern warfare we certainly know that from our elections in 2016. They may not use tanks or missiles but they can go after our electric grid. They can go after our security in a very different way. And so I don’t know why he would just give that away right now. I would think that he would put firm, firm standards in place as part of any agreement with China. And that’s not what we have. We just have another promise that they’re going to buy American agriculture. Okay, that’s positive. But I wouldn’t give it up in that short term gain for the long term where we need to protect our security and our cybersecurity.

Failure. Weakness.

Then there is North Korea. Trump tweeted himself an invitation to the DMZ and a photo op of the type that national security adviser John Bolton would have deplored had President Barack Obama done anything remotely similar. (Actually, they did deplore Obama’s trip to Cuba, a far less heinous and dangerous regime than North Korea.) Former CIA deputy director Michael Morell commented on “Face the Nation”: “This gives Kim Jong-un a lot of legitimacy. This is gold for him politically at home and in the world. And, secondly, this is going to weaken sanctions enforcement against North Korea because if you’re another country, you’re — you’re going to say to yourself, my companies aren’t — don’t need to pay a price. They are now getting along. You’re going to step back a little bit.” An array of Democratic presidential candidates blasted Trump’s naive, self-destructive efforts to suck up to Kim Jong Un.

Castro sized up the situation:

What’s happened here is that this president has raised the profile of a dictator like Kim Jong-un and now three times visited with him unsuccessfully because he’s doing it backward. Usually what happens. . . is that there’s an intense amount of staff work that goes into negotiating how one of these talks is going to go so that you can hopefully get something out of it. We haven’t gotten anything out of it. And after they had the first summit, the Singapore summit, he told the American people that North Korea was no longer a threat. Then after that, they continued to test their nuclear weapons and they have not even abided by one of the commitments that they made originally, which was to give an inventory of their nuclear stockpile. So, you know, it’s worrisome that this president erratically sets up a meeting without the staff work being done. . . At the same time, the cost to the United States and to our allies is that he’s raising the profile, growing the strength of a dictator.

Klobuchar echoed that sentiment. “[J]ust in May you saw North Korea launch another missile into the sea in violation of the U.N. resolution and to me, you need to have a plan to denuclearize that peninsula or at least reduce those weapons immediately, and I just don’t see that happening,” she observed. Chastising him for having no measurable results nor strategic plan she said, “But that is not what he does. He goes and gets a letter and says, ‘I love the guy,’ right in the face of the Warmbiers, who lost their son, Otto.”

Another failure born of Trump’s vanity, ignorance, laziness (no preparation) and rotten judgment.

Democratic presidential candidates should be hammering him every day, asking voters if they are sick of losing. The borders are less secure and the humanitarian situation an abomination. China’s cyberthreats get worse while farmers foot the bill for Trump’s economic illiteracy. North Korea gets to keep progressing on its nuclear program because Trump can be kept at bay with letters and photos that have demonstrated what a patsy he can be in the sway of a dictator. Not only are we losing, but Trump is too clueless to see that his pocket is getting picked by our adversaries. If voters want economic security and protection from China, a coherent immigration system and a reduced threat of nuclear conflict, Trump’s not going to supply it. He has no idea how to win.

