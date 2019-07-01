

President Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inside the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea on Sunday. (Handout/Photographer: Dong-A Ilbo/Getty)

Opinion writer

President Trump’s stepping into North Korea, the gulag that he declared he was “honored” to visit, and whispers of a very lenient deal with Pyongyang either coincidentally or not create even more uncertainty as to what, if anything, our North Korea policy really is.

The New York Times reported:

For weeks before the meeting, which started as a Twitter offer by the president for Mr. Kim to drop by at the Demilitarized Zone and “say hello,” a real idea has been taking shape inside the Trump administration that officials hope might create a foundation for a new round of negotiations. The concept would amount to a nuclear freeze, one that essentially enshrines the status quo, and tacitly accepts the North as a nuclear power, something administration officials have often said they would never stand for.

It wouldn’t be surprising for Trump to capitulate for the sake of a photo-op and then praise and bet he can snow his low-information supporters into treating it as a “win.” There is precedent for this in his announcement from January to end a government shutdown, a total win for Democrats that the president dressed up as a victory for himself.

This is the sort of deal that Republican hawks lambasted President Barack Obama for making with Iran (though I’d query whether the police state on the Korean Peninsula would open itself up to inspections). National security adviser John Bolton tweeted:

I read this NYT story with curiosity. Neither the NSC staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to “settle for a nuclear freeze by NK.” This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences. https://t.co/TTRPQkksza — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) July 1, 2019

That’s not a denial so much as a plea not to cut him out of a deal of the type he’s spent a lifetime opposing. (To make this an even more damning tale of his dwindling influence, he was sent to Mongolia on the day Trump ventured into North Korea.)

From the perspective of Congress, our allies, China and North Korea, it is far from clear what Trump expects. What is certain is that he has boxed himself in — practically telegraphing that he won’t call foul on Pyongyang’s foot-dragging or new nuclear testing for fear of revealing his own incompetent negotiating.

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden issued a statement bashing Trump. “Yet again, Donald Trump has demonstrated that he is more concerned with a photo op for himself than getting results for the American people. He has repeatedly elevated Kim Jong Un — a murderous tyrant — on the international stage in exchange for almost nothing,” he said in a written statement. “In this case, all Trump achieved was a mere promise to restart working-level negotiations — negotiations that should have never ended.” He scolded Trump for lacking “a strategy, a process, and competent leadership to deliver.” As he pointed out, “Not one missile or nuclear weapon has been destroyed, not one inspector is on the ground. If anything, the situation has gotten worse. North Korea has continued to churn out fissile material and is no longer an isolated pariah on the world stage.” The statement concluded with a defense of the Iran deal. (“Iran needs to get back into compliance with its nuclear commitments, but Trump appears to have no plan for ensuring that result either. His policy of maximum pressure has produced worse than minimum results. Iran has now restarted its nuclear program and has become more, rather than less, aggressive.”)

Lacking any coherent policy-making process and desperate for a win before the 2020 election, there is no telling what Trump might give away. For that very reason and quite apart from partisan advantage, Congress and the Democratic presidential contenders should keep up the drumbeat of criticism. The House must hold hearings, and would be wise to reaffirm U.S. policy on nuclear nonproliferation — unless, of course, Trump doesn’t know what our current policy is, doesn’t care what’s in a deal and would (as he did with Huawei during negotiations with China) start lifting sanctions and signaling he’ll take a deal much worse than anything Obama ever negotiated. Meanwhile, at what point does Bolton quit in disgust?

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Now is the time for Democrats to engage on foreign policy

Max Boot: Trump crosses the DMZ, but his diplomacy is on the road to nowhere

E.J. Dionne Jr.: The 2020 issue that matters is democracy itself

The Post’s View: Rather than defend democracy, Trump jokes with Putin