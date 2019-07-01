UP: An African American woman is electable
DOWN: Only an old white guy is electable
UP: Democrats defending Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) against racist attacks
DOWN: Donald Trump Jr.
UP: Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro
DOWN: Former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.)
UP: Number of dictators President Trump can slobber over in one trip
DOWN: Telling Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he’s doing a “spectacular” job
UP: Need to ban nepotism
DOWN: Ivanka Trump at the Group of 20 summit
UP: Democrats slamming President Trump’s trip to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea
DOWN: Republican Party as the party of national security
UP: Audience for Democratic debates
DOWN: 10-person debates
UP: Backlash against Trump lifting some sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei
DOWN: Trump’s negotiating ability
UP: Risk of a shutdown
DOWN: Republican strategy to avoid a shutdown