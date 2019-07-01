

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is cheered on by supporters outside the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco on June 1. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

UP: An African American woman is electable

DOWN: Only an old white guy is electable

UP: Democrats defending Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) against racist attacks

DOWN: Donald Trump Jr.

UP: Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro

DOWN: Former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.)

UP: Number of dictators President Trump can slobber over in one trip

DOWN: Telling Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he’s doing a “spectacular” job

UP: Need to ban nepotism

DOWN: Ivanka Trump at the Group of 20 summit

UP: Democrats slamming President Trump’s trip to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea

DOWN: Republican Party as the party of national security

UP: Audience for Democratic debates

DOWN: 10-person debates

UP: Backlash against Trump lifting some sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei

DOWN: Trump’s negotiating ability

UP: Risk of a shutdown

DOWN: Republican strategy to avoid a shutdown