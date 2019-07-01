Opinion writer

One big and enduring question about our politics right now is why President Trump’s approval rating is stuck in such a dismal place, even amid a good economy. The answer we often hear is that Trump’s terrible numbers reflect voter alienation from his racism, his misogyny and the cruelty of his immigration policies, among other widely-despised aspects of his views, persona and presidency.

We have offered another possible explanation: That voter perceptions of the economy might be coming unmoored from voter perceptions of Trump’s economic policies, in the sense that even if voters do say the economy is good, they aren’t giving Trump’s policies credit for it.

A new Associated Press poll seems to lend some additional support to this possibility:

The solid economy is doing little to bolster support for President Donald Trump. Americans give Trump mixed reviews for his economic stewardship despite the growth achieved during this presidency, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Nearly two-thirds describe as “good” an economy that appears to have set a record for the longest expansion in U.S. history, with decade-long growth that began under Barack Obama. More people consider the economy to be good today than did at the start of the year. But significantly fewer approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, even as it remains a relative strength compared with other issues.

Specifically, the poll finds that 63 percent lean towards the view that the economy is good. But only 47 percent approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, and 38 percent approve of his overall job performance.

And on Trump’s handling of economic issues, the numbers are even more grisly:

Only 39 percent approve of Trump’s handling of trade with other countries, vs. 59 percent who disapprove.

Only 35 percent approve of Trump’s handling of health care, vs. 62 percent who disapprove.

Only 42 percent approve of Trump’s handling of taxes, vs. 55 percent who disapprove. And only 17 percent say their taxes decreased, despite Trump’s spin about the Great and Glorious Tax Cut of 2017.

Multiple other polls have shown this dynamic.

A recent Fox News poll found that 57 percent of voters feel optimistic about the economy, but only 31 percent said Trump’s economic policies benefit everyone, while 48 percent say they benefit people with more money than them. Meanwhile, a recent Quinnipiac poll found that 70 percent of voters give the economy positive ratings — but only 41 percent say Trump deserves credit for that economy.

What’s more, another Quinnipiac poll found positive ratings of the economy, but it also found that only small minorities see Trump’s trade and China policies as economically beneficial.

It’s on trade where this dynamic appears to have saddled Trump with a real problem. The new Associated Press poll finds not just that only 39 percent approve of Trump’s handling of the issue but also that a scant 26 percent say Trump’s tariffs will improve the national economy, vs. 51 percent who say they will hurt it.

Trump badly needs a big victory on trade to even begin to turn this around. But it’s not clear whether Congress will pass his renegotiation of NAFTA. Trump has now called a temporary truce in his trade war with China, but this is better understood as a decision to refrain from escalating the tariffs — many still remain in place — and there aren’t many indications that he will secure a good deal with China anytime soon.

Indeed, the New York Times reports that the standoff with China continues to ensnare Trump in something of a political trap:

Mr. Trump faces a crosscurrent of pressures at home as his re-election bid shifts into high gear, including signs of a slowing economy. The president, who has staked his re-election on strong economic growth, faces risks from a trade war that has begun to hurt farmers, manufacturers and other businesses with exposure to China. Yet the president, who has singled China out as an “economic enemy,” is wary of coming away with nothing after two years of bruising negotiations, allowing Democrats to argue that his strategy of using tariffs as pressure was a failure.

In other words, the negative impact of Trump’s trade policies, and their unpopularity, actually increase the pressure on him to get a very good deal out of China, so he can justify the pain they’ve caused — while also ensuring that the political price he’ll pay if he fails to get a good deal will be very high indeed.

Failure on trade would be seriously problematic for Trump, because this is the one real remaining area where he can at least try to keep alive the illusion of the economic populism he ran on in 2016, having gone all in with conventional GOP economic orthodoxy with the big corporate tax cut and the failed effort to repeal Obamacare. As it is, Trump’s policies in all of these areas — trade, taxes and health care — are turning out to be deeply unpopular.

Which might help explain why Trump isn’t getting credit for the economy that voters say they like.