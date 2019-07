(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea and expresses an affinity for the North Korean leader, commenting, “We understand each other very well. I do believe he understands me, and I think I maybe understand him.”

