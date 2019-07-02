

Then-Virginia Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling in January 2014 in Richmond. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Before we lose ourselves in the gaudy display of partisan fireworks from the July 9 special session of the Virginia General Assembly, let’s step back and check the status of the one thing that unites the commonwealth’s political class as one: The so-called Virginia Way.

The last time I wrote about the Virginia Way, it was performing to expectations.

Former Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling was sliding into a lucrative new gig at James Madison University, with a six-figure salary and perks that included having the state university “cover his rent in a university-owned house for a year” and a three-year contract “to boost his state pension.”

That was too much, even for the General Assembly. The worthies banded together and passed legislation to prevent a Bolling precedent from taking root. Now, members of the state’s public university governing boards have to wait a couple of years before negotiating low-stress, high-paying jobs on the taxpayers’ dime.

And the first one to feel the law’s bite? Bolling.

The Harrisonburg Citizen’s Jeremiah Knupp reported Bolling stepped down from his JMU post effective June 30 — before the new state law took effect.

In a statement, Bolling said he was “extremely disappointed” he would be leaving JMU, and that his departure was “due to legislation that was passed by the General Assembly earlier this year. It is not what we wanted nor expected.”

Usually, the expectation is that the Virginia Way will allow senior members of the political class to reap the rewards they think they deserve.

The rewards are most often low-stress, high-paying gigs in the executive branch. Two recent examples: former state senator Frank Wagner, who took over as deputy director of the Virginia Lottery, and former delegate Matthew James, the commonwealth’s new deputy director of the Department of General Services.

Recall that Wagner, a Virginia Beach Republican, was one of four GOP senators to vote for Medicaid expansion in 2018. The lottery job was a nice “thank you” from Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for a tough vote.

James, a Democrat, said he wasn’t interested in running for reelection and was coaxed out of semiretirement by Northam to take the General Services job.

There was, of course, James’s DWI arrest and plea agreement in April that may have convinced that him facing voters again wasn’t a good idea. The governor probably didn’t have to do all that much coaxing.

The Virginia Way doesn’t apply to garden-variety corruption. As it was in the bad old days of the Byrd Machine, so it remains today: If your thing is ripping people off, you’re on your own.

And it’s probably not the state law enforcement authorities you have to worry about. It will be the feds.

Recently released ex-con and ex-Virginia delegate Phil Hamilton is an example.

Hamilton served almost eight years in federal prison for bribery and extortion.

When Hamilton was convicted in 2011, the worthies voiced their disgust with his actions, including, hilariously, then-Gov. Robert F. McDonnell (R), who was at the time disgracing his office via his dealings with a sharp operator named Jonnie Williams.

It took a Supreme Court ruling to keep McDonnell out of federal prison. Former delegate Ron Villanueva wasn’t so lucky.

The Virginia Beach Republican was convicted of defrauding the federal government and was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison. In asking for leniency from the judge, Villanueva’s attorneys wrote he was a “man of faith,” with “integrity” and “principle.” Never mind the corruption.

Is the Virginia Way still working?

Broadly speaking, yes it is.

Those who commit actual crimes are going to jail, but the feds are doing that dirty work.

Those who just want to indulge in some late-in-life honest graft are still able to do so because, scandal or no, Northam is still able to dole out the patronage jobs.

But the Bolling episode provides an important lesson: Even the Virginia Way has limits.