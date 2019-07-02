Opinion writer

* Michael Wines reports that the Trump administration actually backed off on the Census:

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it would be printing forms for the 2020 census without a question asking about citizenship, abandoning its quest to add the query after being blocked last week by the Supreme Court. The decision is a victory for critics who said the question was part of an administration effort to skew the census results in favor of Republicans.

Maybe, as I argued earlier, they figured they’ve already terrified immigrants enough that they don’t even need a citizenship question to discourage them from answering the Census.

* Juliet Eilperin, Dan Lamothe, and Josh Dawsey report that the Trump administration knows how to honor America:

The White House is distributing tickets for President Trump’s July Fourth speech on the Mall to Republican donors and political appointees, prompting Democratic lawmakers to question whether the administration’s planned celebration violates federal ethics rules. The Republican National Committee confirmed on Tuesday that it had received some passes to Trump’s address at the Lincoln Memorial, which it described as standard for presidential events. The speech Thursday will kick off the “Salute to America,” a revamped Independence Day observance designed by the president that will also include a military flyover and an extended fireworks display.

And tanks. Because that’s what Trump wants.

* Julia Ainsley and Annie Rose Ramos report that government investigators have found “extreme overcrowding in Rio Grande Valley migrant facilities and finding that children there did not have access to showers and had to sleep on concrete floors.”

* Susan Scutti reports that June was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, but on the other hand, next winter Jim Inhofe will be able to make a snowball, so who knows.

* Aaron Blake rounds up a bunch of new polls of the Democratic race showing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders slipping while Kamala Harris rises.

* Ryan Cooper spotlights the surprising eagerness of conservatives to explain away the way the top 1 percent have dominated our economy.

* Rachael Bade reports that Democrats in Congress are beginning to investigate the administration’s use of, you guessed it, private email.

* McKay Coppins says we need to have a conversation about candidates dodging questions by saying we should have “conversations."

* Michele Goodwin explains how pregnancy is being criminalized all over the country, but especially in the South and against women of color.

* Richard Kahlenberg and Kimberly Quick say that the government created housing segregation and the government can end it.

* Sally Jenkins explains why the U.S. women’s national team is conquering the world in a way that has nothing to do with comparisons to any men’s team.

* And Michelle Goldberg highlights one good thing Trump has done: humiliate John Bolton.