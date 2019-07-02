

A purple heron feeds its squabs at a nature reserve in Waghäusel, Germany. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/REX)

Columnist

Excuse me, pardon me, good sir, I wish to speak to the manager of this establishment!

Sir! Why are there no worms in any of the food being served?

I am, after all, a potential customer. And I could not help but notice that there was nothing here for me. Think about that. What are you doing to win my business? My desires, after all, are simple! I like a good platter of worms, strong, wriggling ones. I like the squelch and the crunch of them. I like the feeling as they descend into my gullet.

I understand that your sign says, “No Worms, Just Food: Specifically, Food For People Who Don’t Want To Eat Live Worms,” but — is that not dreadfully, cruelly exclusionary to diners like myself, who are seeking a reason to eat at an establishment like yours? Probably it is not just me who feels so frustrated. Probably there are also others, people who wonder why all your food is so pedantically and frustratingly worm-free.

I like a good worm on my steak. I like a good worm wrapped around a fork. I like a worm rearing up unexpectedly in my soup, like a periscope. I think others would agree.

Good luck luring people like me into this establishment!

Since my favorite worm restaurant was recently shuttered due to health code violations, I have been adrift. There had always been worms there, both acknowledged and unacknowledged, but they had reached the point where the health inspector felt it was excessive. Well, don’t I deserve a place to go?

Some people still go to the worm restaurant but you are now forced to climb over some tape that says CLOSED BY THE HEALTH INSPECTOR and I find this process demeaning. Also, all the people still willing and eager to eat at an establishment like this are, increasingly, creepy. They look fixedly at you as you get your carryout from behind rimless dark spectacles, sucking their teeth.

This state of affairs cannot last.

What of your current patrons, people who find the lack of worms in their meals reassuring, who have sought out the restaurant for just that? Well, what of them? I am here now, speaking to you in hypotheticals.

And while we are at it, I have thoughts about the ambiance. Why does your classical playlist not include the loud, thrilling cries of the mating season? Why is your female waitstaff dressed according to their preferences instead of my own? How can I sit in comfort if patrons are all given chairs rather than branches?

I understand that your whole ethos was “No Worms, Just Food,” but — now that the worm restaurant is closed, you should think whether you do not want to put worms in everything, in the hope of attracting diners like me. I am, after all, worth it.

And I would probably come, unless, of course, the worm restaurant were to reopen. Then, of course, I would go there.

Read more:

Alexandra Petri: And here is what happened in Night 2 of the first debate, as seen by me

Alexandra Petri: Here is what happened in Night 1 of the first debate, as seen by me

Alexandra Petri: Here are some true — and maybe true — statements about Marianne Williamson