

"A Capitol Fourth" (Shutterstock)

Michael C. Dorf and George Van Dusen are the authors of “Clear It With Sid!: Sidney R. Yates and Fifty Years of Presidents, Pragmatism, and Public Service,” published this spring by University of Illinois Press, parts of which have been adapted for this piece.

President Trump’s decision to impose his cult of personality on the Fourth of July through his federally funded “Salute to America” on the Mall has been rightly criticized for politicizing a day meant to remind us of our common heritage and ideals. To punctuate his intent, the president promises fireworks, entertainment “and an address by your favorite President, me!” Many worry whether this signals the end to “A Capitol Fourth,” the annual concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol featuring the National Symphony Orchestra and music superstars, which over four decades has become a favorite Washington tradition as well as one of PBS’s highest rated broadcasts. In quick response PBS has announced in social media posts that the program is “unaffiliated with any other July 4th celebrations,” and will go on as planned.

But politics and personalities were the foundation of “A Capitol Fourth,” as well, although of a different kind. In 1978, Jerry Colbert, a television producer whose extensive career had ranged from teaching English and math to Iraqi schoolchildren in Baghdad to serving as media adviser to House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, pitched the idea of a National Symphony Orchestra concert at the Capitol to celebrate Memorial Day, which would be broadcast by public television. Colbert went to both the Democrat O’Neill and to Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Joseph McDade, whose Scranton district included PBS station WVIA, Colbert’s home studio. McDade, a close friend of O’Neill’s, was also the ranking minority member of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, whose jurisdiction included the National Park Service’s budget. O’Neill and McDade agreed to insert an earmark into the Interior Appropriations bill to fund the concert through the Park Service. But they had left out of their deliberations Illinois Congressman Sidney R. Yates, the powerful chairman of Interior Appropriations, who had first come to the House in 1948. An unabashed liberal, Yates was an environmental champion and Congress’s foremost defender of the National Endowment for the Arts, another of the agencies under his purse strings. Yates balked at the earmark, not so much on the merits but more out of a sense that congressional protocol demanded that the speaker should have come to him, which would have given Yates the opportunity to grant a favor that could be redeemed later. As one of the “Cardinals,” as the Appropriations Subcommittee chairs were known, Yates did not appreciate O’Neill making a deal with McDade behind his back.

The National Symphony Orchestra, the Kennedy Center’s resident symphony, begged Yates to change his mind. NSO was at this time in terrible financial straits. Jack Golodner, director of the AFL-CIO Department of Professional Employees, which included the American Federation of Musicians, and a great friend of the Yates office, pleaded that the Capitol concerts would provide essential income for the NSO’s musicians. After several meetings with Golodner, NSO Board President Austin Kiplinger, Board Member Leonard Silverstein, and NSO executive director Oleg Lobanov, Yates agreed to an appropriation to the National Park Service that would provide for four seasonal concerts sponsored by Congress and the Interior Department, to be called “An American Festival, Concerts at the Capitol.” These concerts would be linked to Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and a fourth floating performance, and would be conducted by Aaron Copland, the NSO’s own Mstislav Rostropovich, Arthur Fiedler and Erich Leinsdorf. An important stipulation was that the appropriation for each performance included three rehearsals, so that in labor union terms, the musicians got paid for a total of sixteen services, enough to keep the NSO afloat.

O’Neill later told The Post that Yates was “the father of the idea for the concert” and the details were certainly those hammered out by the Chicago Democrat. “An American Festival” was a great success and evolved into the “National Memorial Day Concert” and “A Capitol Fourth.” Yates retired from the House in 1999 at age 89, and Colbert, joined by his son Michael, continued to produce the concerts through his death in 2017. The PBS website, celebrating Colbert, states the vision that inspired the project: “For an hour and a half, we unite the country in this celebratory moment where the joy is absolutely contagious. It’s a wonderful way to share and celebrate our birthday and democracy with all of America.”

“A Capitol Fourth” is not about “our favorite President-me”. It is about us. It is about America.