* Nancy Cook reports that the preparations for Trumpfest 2019 are going as well as you’d imagine:

The White House and Republican National Committee have spent the last week scrambling to distribute VIP tickets to President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Now, White House officials and allies are wringing their hands over the risk of the hastily arranged event morphing into Trump’s Inauguration 2.0, in which the size of the crowd and the ensuing media coverage do not meet the president’s own outsized expectations for the event. “They started this too late and everyone has plans already,” said Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor and chief executive officer of the drilling services company Canary, LLC. “Everyone will be there in spirit, but in reality, people planned their July 4th activities weeks ago.”

Now that it’s been thoroughly politicized, anyone who doesn’t like Trump won’t go. Also, it’s going to be 90 degrees, oppressively humid, and with possible thunderstorms. Turnout may not be what Trump hopes for.

* Carol Leonnig, Beth Reinhard, and Tom Hamburger report on how the NRA’s troubles are rooted in its response to Sandy Hook:

Twenty young children had just been gunned down by an assault rifle in their classrooms in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012, and inside the hardened bunker of the National Rifle Association, rattled officials were wrestling with rare feelings of self-doubt. In the past, the gun rights organization had responded to mass shootings with unapologetic, high-profile attacks on any attempt to restrict firearms. But several senior NRA officials — laid low by images of sobbing parents planning their children’s funerals rather than tucking presents under Christmas trees — thought the organization should take a less confrontational approach this time, according to multiple people familiar with the internal debate. Over the objections of some top officials, however, NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre struck a defiant posture. In fiery public appearances crafted by the organization’s longtime advertising firm Ackerman McQueen, LaPierre announced that the group would create a model program to train armed security guards who could protect schools from shooters, saying that was the only measure that would keep children safe. Then LaPierre and his wife left for the Bahamas, a trip they billed through Ackerman McQueen — and was ultimately paid for by the nonprofit organization. Their post-Christmas flights to and from Eleuthera, known for its pink beaches, cost the NRA nearly $70,000, according to internal documents and people familiar with the trip.

Who could have imagined that the people at the top of this organization would have had something less than the highest ethical standards?

* Gabe Gutierrez and Danielle Silva report on the heartbreaking drawings children being held in immigrant detention centers are making to portray their plight.

* Adam Serwer draws the links between the Trump administration’s detention facilities at the border and camps dating back to the Civil War.

* David Roberts offers an excellent list of 10 questions candidates should get asked about climate change.

* Jonathan Bernstein has a great rundown of all the reasons why Trump’s Fourth of July celebration is so offensive.

* Tom Nichols has a bracing takedown of Trump’s Forth of July plans, explaining how they are what you’d expect from “the leader of some tiny nation’s junta rather than the president of the United States.”

* Noah Feldman recounts the history of efforts to politicize the Fourth.

* Nathalie Baptiste reports on the persistence of the death penalty.

* Paul Farhi marks the well-deserved decline of Breitbart.

* And Amanda Marcotte argues that the reason people like Trump get away with sexually assaulting women is that many Americans think it’s something men of a certain class are just entitled to do.