

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

The race has changed. “Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) surged into second place following last week’s Democratic presidential debates, cutting deep into former Vice President Joe Biden’s long-held lead in the primary contest, according to a national poll released Tuesday. Harris soared to 20 percent in the Quinnipiac University survey, while Biden fell to 22 percent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters.”

The race is changing in Iowa as well. “The first Democratic debate reshaped the presidential field in Iowa as support surged for California Sen. Kamala Harris, undercutting the standing of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and raising questions about the solidity of former Vice President Joe Biden’s front-runner status.”

One debate can change a lot. “Taken together, the polls also continued a broader trend in which Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has gained ground as Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has fallen back. Ms. Warren remained solidly in the top tier, finishing third in all three polls; Mr. Sanders, who led several polls before Mr. Biden entered the race, finished fourth in each of them. The differences between the two were within the margins of error and thus statistically insignificant.”

Fundraising also reflects a changing race. “Bernie Sanders raised $18 million over the past three months, his campaign announced Tuesday — trailing significantly behind Pete Buttigieg after leading the Democratic pack in the first quarter of 2019.”

We noticed this change also. “Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign is in trouble. While much of the attention in post-debate polling has focused on the drop of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders’ polling looks far worse. Sanders’ Iowa and national polls are quite weak for someone with near universal name recognition.”

The focus now changes to the courts. “House Democrats filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court seeking access to President Trump’s tax returns, accusing the Trump administration of an ‘extraordinary attack’ on Congress in preventing the disclosure of the president’s personal financial records. Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, filed the lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department after months of feuding with the administration over the returns.”

Some things don’t change: The right to protest and to mock the government. “A progressive group received permission Monday for their round, diapered Donald Trump baby balloon to be present during a July 4 celebration near the location where Trump will deliver remarks celebrating the nation’s birthday.”