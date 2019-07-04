

Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary students, decked out in patriotic regalia, wait patiently for the school's annual Independence Day Parade to kick off, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Nacogdoches, Texas. (Tim Monzingo/The Daily Sentinel via AP)

Opinion writer

I’m reminded more frequently these days that we are fortunate to have inherited a magnificent democracy and a Constitution that secures our liberties, but that our democratic norms, institutions and values must be scrupulously maintained in every generation. We are charged with the task of fulfilling and expanding the Declaration of Independence’s promise -- “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” If nothing else the past few years should remind us there is no substitute for an informed and engaged citizenry.

I hope your day with family and friends is safe and joyous. Enjoy your hometown parades, festivities, BBQs and fireworks. We should remember that we our able to celebrate and go about our daily lives with peace of mind thanks to our brave men and women in the armed services around the world.

Don’t worry, I’ll keep an eye on the activities on the National Mall so you don’t have to.