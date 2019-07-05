Opinion writer

* Tara Bahrampour and John Wagner report that the administration isn’t giving up on the citizenship question:

The Justice Department affirmed Friday that it still is pursuing a path for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, according to a filing in federal court in Maryland. The filing followed statements earlier in the day from President Trump in which he said he is “thinking of” issuing an executive order to add the controversial question. Government lawyers said in their filing Friday that the Justice and Commerce Departments had been “instructed to examine whether there is a path forward” for the question and that if one was found they would file a motion in the Supreme Court to try to get the question on the survey to be sent to every U.S. household.

And Trump said today that they need it so that district lines can be drawn taking into account only citizens and not, as they are now, all residents. Which gives up the charade that this was ever about anything other than enhancing the power of the GOP.

* Emma Dumain and Maayan Schechter report on why Joe Biden retains support among African-Americans in South Carolina:

Even as Biden’s record on race complicates his standing among black voters nationally, many African Americans across generations in South Carolina told The State they do not associate themselves with the criticism the former vice president has received. They said enthusiasm for Biden’s candidacy derives from a combination of strategic thinking about who can beat President Donald Trump and a deep emotional connection to the man who served alongside Barack Obama, the country’s first black president. And older black voters said they trust Biden to unite the country. If they turn out in large numbers next year — as they did in 2016, when the over-45 age bracket represented more than 70% of those participating in the S.C. Democratic presidential primary — that sensibility could prevail.

Very interesting stuff there; the question is whether those opinions will still be the same eight months from now when South Carolina has its primary.

* Colby Itkowitz and Maria Sacchetti report that Trump’s immigration czar says adding a citizenship question to the Census could help with the “burden” of illegal immigration.

* Rick Hasen has a useful read on how this whole Census fiasco is going to end.

* John Harwood sits down with Beto O’Rourke for a long talk about issues and the campaign. Note O’Rourke’s excellent answer on the migrant crisis.

* Errin Haines Whack reports on Elizabeth Warren’s plan to issue a series of executive orders meant to enhance economic opportunities for women of color.

* David Leonhardt lays out the five things Democrats need to do to fight gerrymandering.

* Ari Berman reports on Eric Holder’s plan to get fair maps without the help of the courts.

* Ella Nilsen examines the struggle over state legislators in 2020 that will determine much of the course of American politics.

* Amanda Michelle Gomez reports on the regulatory change the Trump administration made in order to undermine the union that represents home health care workers.

* Pamela Herd and Donald Moynihan explain why even Medicare, as popular as it is, is far more bureaucratic and confusing than it ought to be.

* And Molly Jong-Fast says by giving a speech free of his usual craziness, Trump highlighted all he norms he has stepped on.