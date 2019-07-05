

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. (Cal Cary for The Washington Post).

Ben Kramer, a Democrat, represents part of Montgomery County in the Maryland state Senate. Matt Quinn is president of the Greater Olney Civic Association. Robert Zimmerman is president of Brooke Manor Estates. Jeffrey Weiler is president of Preserve at Small’s Nursery.

It was with great disappointment that we read the June 26 editorial “Public safety vs. NIMBYism” that wrongfully accused Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich of ceding to NIMBYism as a consequence of his well-reasoned decision to relocate two towers of a newly proposed 22-tower public safety communication system.

The editorial was right that Mr. Elrich inherited the current failing system. But there are other facts the public should know.

The project team for this joint Montgomery County/state of Maryland communications system intentionally ignored Olney people when selecting as a site for its 368-foot-tall steel tower the side of Georgia Avenue at the very entrance into the community. The huge structure, standing two-thirds the height of the Washington Monument, would be covered with commercial telecommunication hardware and equipped with strobe lighting operating 24 hours a day.

This proposed site is contiguous to hundreds of residential homes and could expose residents to radiation that would have been beaming directly down on their families. Such a tower would be detrimental to the property values of thousands of taxpaying residents who are footing the bill for the project.

When the intentional failure of the public participation process for the original tower site location was brought to the attention of Elrich and the administrator of the Maryland agency tasked with oversight of the project, they jointly acknowledged the total failure of process, and jointly agreed to a new site for the Olney tower, one that was recommended by the Greater Olney Civic Association in 2018. The alternate site is located about a half-mile east of the original proposed site in a wooded area away from neighborhoods and more than meets the criteria for the tower.

The project team acknowledged that the alternative site would require nine months for permitting and then three months to build. Using “higher math” skills, that would mean the Olney tower, at the agreed-upon new alternative site, would be completed six months before the remainder of the new public safety system is to be first tested in December of 2020. In other words, a tower built at an alternative site in Olney would not delay bringing the new system in the county online.

However, exercising an abundance of caution, Elrich tasked the company that will build out the communications system with determining if there would be any reduction of coverage in the system should there be a temporary delay in completing the two towers slated for alternative locations beyond the projected implementation date.

The results of that study indicated that coverage with 20 towers would be 93 percent, compared to the design target of 95 percent with all 22 towers in operation. Further, the majority of those areas that account for this minor temporary shortfall in coverage are predominantly stream beds and valleys that are uninhabited. At this projected new level of coverage, our county will be light-years ahead of the current failing system, which is not anywhere close to providing such a high percentage of coverage.

The greater Olney community has welcomed a properly sited tower and we stand with our first responders in our mutual desire to see Montgomery County served by a first rate communications system.

The fact is, Elrich took a responsible path for our public safety communications system that will be moving us from Stonehenge to Star Wars. For that, he should be commended, not castigated.