

A tractor bearing U.S. flags takes part in a Fourth of July parade in Johnson, Wash. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Former vice president Joe Biden says we should make this more complicated. “Joe Biden on Thursday dismissed the school busing controversy between him and Kamala Harris as a dated issue that ’99 percent’ of Americans are unfamiliar with, while asserting he is still ‘way ahead’ in the Democratic presidential campaign.”

The more complicated this gets, the less voters pay attention. “Ms. Harris’s aides have argued that the discussion on the debate stage that carried over to Iowa this week is about the positions Mr. Biden took in a highly contentious period of the country’s history. But the California senator plainly does not want to revive the issue as a matter of policy today.”

Multiple candidates complicate the battle for African Americans’ votes. “The enthusiastic reception [for Elizabeth Warren] at Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention was a small but public validation of a yearslong effort by the Massachusetts senator to make inroads with African American voters. Facing an uphill battle against rivals with deep ties to the black community — namely former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker of New Jersey — Warren has moved aggressively to win over a constituency that could well determine the nominee.”

People are complicated. “If you’ve only seen Kamala Harris in televised town halls and debates, you may have sized her up as a whip smart go-getter with strong convictions who doesn’t suffer fools lightly. What that image may not convey are the multiple, sometimes contradictory forces that have shaped the California senator: Her outrage over the condescending looks her Indian mother used to get walking into an American department store, as if ‘she had no business being there.’ Her pride in her Indian grandfather. … Her twin instincts as a prosecutor to protect potential victims and also, as a civil rights crusader who marched with her mother and Jamaican-born father, to dismantle unfairness against suspects.”

If he runs for president, the electoral math could get complicated. “Rep. Justin Amash is not just leaving the Republican Party; he is making a statement about it. In a Washington Post op-ed — published appropriately on Independence Day — the Michigan congressman says the two-party system is in a ‘partisan death spiral’ and encouraged independent Americans to do something about it. The question now is whether he will do something about it — or more specifically, whether he will do something that actually has an impact."

This shouldn’t be that complicated, as Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, points out. “I think that there is a majority sweet-spot position for a universal-health-care plan that relies heavily on public insurance, but doesn’t eliminate private insurance.”

How much public support for impeachment must there be? It’s complicated. “When asked for their opinion ‘based on what you know about Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump’s activities,’ 45% of U.S. adults said Trump should be impeached and removed from office over the matter, while 53% said he should not be. … In April 1974, using a more complex question wording that defined the impeachment and removal processes, Gallup found support for removing Nixon at 46%.”