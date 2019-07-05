

Democratic presidential candidates, from left, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) during the Democratic primary debate on June 27 in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Opinion writer

At times, Democrats seem to be in a contest to be the most un-Trumpian presidential candidate around. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg — a gay, 37-year-old Midwest mayor who volunteered for military service and is happily married (only once), likes to joke, “I’m about as different from this president as it gets.” Demonstrating both his inherent decency and repudiation of bigotry, he politely told off a voter who made a racist remark Thursday at a gathering in Iowa:

Mayor @PeteButtigieg is in Iowa today and got this comment/question from a voter:



“I have a solution for you, and I’d like you to make a comment on my proposal. Just tell the black people of South Bend to stop committing crime and doing drugs.”



His response: pic.twitter.com/62NmiDISXR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 4, 2019

With a first-rate intellect and a first-rate temperament, he would top retired Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.'s evaluation of President Franklin D. Roosevelt (“A second-class intellect. But a first-class temperament.”). The contrast could not be greater with a president who arguably has the least developed intellect and the worst temperament of a president in the last century or so.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is immersed in economic data and public policy; Trump refuses to dip a toe into reality-based governance. She is earnest; he, deeply cynical.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is inspirational, a symbol of U.S. diversity and deeply committed to equal protection under law; Trump is a demoralizing xenophobe who stays in his cult’s good graces by sowing dissension.

Former vice president Joe Biden, if elected, would be one of the most experienced presidents, following one of the least. Biden has lived a life of service to his country; Trump has never stopped serving his own psychological and financial appetites (which are insatiable).

You could pick out of a hat the name of any one of these Democrats — or virtually any Democratic governor or senator — to come up with someone, unlike Trump, who understands the role of a free press in a democracy, the scientific consensus on climate change, the definition of “trade deficit” (it’s not a bill we have to pay), the importance of an independent Federal Reserve Board, the conclusive proof that Russia interfered with our election, the value of NATO, the proper relationship between military and civilian leaders, the value of immigration, the meaning of Independence Day and “Western-style liberalism,” the contents of our Constitution, the substance of the Mueller report, the status of Puerto Rico as a U.S. territory (with U.S. citizens!), the lack of connection between windmills and cancer, the danger in showing obsequiousness to dictators, the terms of the Iran nuclear deal, the difference between “treason” and “a lawful investigation,” the words to “God Bless America,” the rationale for prohibiting receipt of foreign emoluments, the purpose of a charitable foundation, the necessity of serving Americans who did not vote for you, the responsibilities inherent in the presidential oath of office, the cause of forest fires, the names of some of the “very best” people to serve in government, the rules of golf, the importance of the president’s daily intelligence briefing, the impropriety of hugging the American flag, the popular-vote victory of Hillary Clinton in 2016, the ability to buy cereal without an ID, the nonexistence of “clean coal” and the attorney general’s actual client.

Lots of Democrats might be able to defeat Trump, whose approval rating is mired in the low 40s despite the strong economy. I guarantee all of them would know more than he does.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Trump glorifies himself. Buttigieg glorifies public service.

Paul Waldman: How the federal government accommodates Trump’s personal corruption

Jennifer Rubin: Trump’s lies need to be exposed in real time

Jennifer Rubin: Trump’s celebration of himself is the perfect reminder of why he must leave