

President Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Media critic

Search for “dishonest media” in President Trump’s Twitter archive, and you get quite a set of results. The media was “dishonest” when it reported on the “Russia hoax.” The “dishonest” media won’t keep the country from greatness. The “dishonest” media coverage of the Trump presidency is worse than ever.

To say nothing of all the “fake news” slams.

Despite this ample record, Trump offered a different take Friday morning as he faced a small crowd of reporters on the White House South Lawn before his departure for Bedminster, N.J. He fielded a question related to the Mueller report and responded: “It’s very interesting: After 500 witnesses, 2,500 subpoenas — every single person I know, practically, was called in one form or another. Nothing! And I’ll tell you what: Even with you people — you’re honest people — none of you could have withstood that."

Check the C-SPAN footage (at 9:03) of the Q-and-A session. The president didn’t wink or smirk or otherwise betray any ironic self-awareness that he’d just contradicted perhaps his most consistent plank — that the media is untrustworthy and driven by a liberal bias to discredit him. It’s not entirely unexpected, considering that Trump in the past has shown fondness for the media. For one, he can’t extricate himself from these short Q-and-A encounters, which are distinguishing him as an unusually accessible president. And for another, he occasionally praises certain representatives for favorable articles of the “fake news” media.

These examples of illogic raise inevitable questions about Trump’s sincerity. Does he really despise the media, or is it just a show? A third possibility is that it’s neither — that Trump has never considered whether the media is a force for good or bad. He merely chooses one or the other based on the imperatives at hand: When he’s making an argument that requires demonizing the media, he demonizes the media. When he’s making argument that requires some other depiction of the media, he proceeds with that other depiction.

In like fashion, Trump takes refuge in the First Amendment when it helps his cause, fillets it when he riffs about his authoritarian dream society. There are no convictions or beliefs of any sort, just circumstances that call for circumstance-specific bloviation. Supporters love it.

Read more:

Marc A. Thiessen: Trump made his critics look small during his ‘Salute to America’

Eugene Robinson: Trump tried to make Independence Day all about him. He ended up looking small.

Erik Wemple: What the Mueller report reveals about the media

Erik Wemple: Trump press secretary fights for media in land of real ‘fake news’

Erik Wemple: Trump exports ‘fake news’ gaslighting to Britain