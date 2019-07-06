

Columnist

I have a love-hate relationship with Twitter. This past week showed the ubiquitous social media site at its best and worst.

On Tuesday morning, I happened to see at my local grocery store — Zabar’s on the Upper West Side of Manhattan — a package of “peeled mandarins” on sale for $3.99. I thought this was funny enough to tweet out a picture with the line: “Yes America is getting lazy.” Little did I anticipate the reaction. A huge number of people tweeted to tell me that peeled mandarins aren’t a luxury for hyper-spoiled upper classers but rather a necessity for disabled people or old people who lack the manual dexterity to peel oranges. Fair enough. I hadn’t thought of that. I thanked one of the first people to make this point for setting me straight.

But the Twitter reaction did not stop there. Before long, I was being told I was intellectually lazy, uncaring, unempathetic — in short, a monster. You would think I had made fun of someone in a wheelchair instead of making fun of some fruit. A few hours of this was enough to persuade me to take down the original post while adding that “the abuse and name-calling is uncalled for. Chill out, people.”

It is, of course, wishful thinking to imagine that anyone on Twitter might chill out. The platform seems uniquely conducive to collective hysteria. Multiple people have been fired because of ill-considered tweets. Perhaps some of them deserved the fate that befell them. But the Twitter mob rarely pauses to consider whether its outrage is just. Thus a woman who was in Washington on July 4, protesting President Trump’s immigration policies, sparked outrage from Trump opponents because they misread her sign as an endorsement of the president.

Incidents such as this lead some users to simply leave Twitter. I haven’t done that because, while I’ve experienced the nasty side of social media, I also regularly see tweets that are informative and delightful.

In the latter category, I include the tweets that began streaming under the hashtags #RevolutionaryWarAirport and #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories minutes after Trump’s bizarre remarks on the Fourth of July. “The Continental Army suffered the bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown,” Trump said. “Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rocket’s red glare, it had nothing but victory.”

Never mind that Trump conflated the War of Independence with the War of 1812 or suggested that the British general Lord Cornwallis was from Yorktown (in fact, the site of his defeat). The bigger issue is: Airports? In the Revolutionary War? Huh? Trump’s excuse — that the teleprompter went out — actually made the mistake worse. It suggested that it was not Trump’s speechwriters but Trump himself who thought that airports existed almost a century before the birth of the Wright Brothers.

Trump’s gaffe triggered a hilarious outpouring of mockery on Twitter. One user edited the painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware onto a picture of an airport baggage claim to commemorate “The Battle of Baggage Claim.” Another affixed Washington’s face onto a picture of a pilot in a fighter cockpit with the caption, “‘I perceive the necessity… the necessity for haste.’ – George ‘Maverick’ Washington.” A third depicted “The Occupation of DCA [Reagan National Airport] by the Lexington, Virginia Militia, 1777.” Yet another meme showed the famous scene from “Airplane!” of an air-traffic controller unplugging the airport lights under the headline, “Benedict Arnold, West Point, NY, 1780.”

Multiple Twitter users generated mock letters such as this one: “Dearest Martha, please find enclosed a tracking number for my lost luggage at Philadelphia. It shall arrive to Mount Vernon via carriage in 21-25 days. Also enclosed is a receipt for the cost of parking my horse at Dulles for the weekend.” Others quipped some variant of: “‘Give me Liberty, or give me a larger bag of peanuts.’ - Patrick Henry.”

McSweeney’s imagined “The Battle at John F. Kennedy International Airport, 1776”: When "the British marched through Terminal 2 and stopped to ask if they could order from the Delta Sky Club Menu, the Minutemen attacked from the CIBO Express.” When I tweeted this article out, my favorite reply was: “The carnage at Terminal 2 in 1776 was even worse than the Bowling Green massacre when you factor in all those who died of windmill cancer in the years that followed.”

The tweets on Revolutionary War airports may not be up to the standards of Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel, but I think they’re pretty funny — and all the more impressive for having been generated on such short notice by so many amateur comedians. I spent the past few days chuckling over these Twitter threads. Mad magazine may soon be dead, but satire remains alive and well online.

Of course, if Trump saw these tweets, no doubt he would think that he was the victim of “Presidential Harassment!” But he’s the president, and he did something that genuinely warrants mockery — especially because, as usual, he didn’t apologize for his flub. Trump dishes out plenty of Twitter attacks far more vitriolic and far less funny than these to his nearly 62 million followers; he should expect to be on the receiving end. Twitter users should be more careful before they unload on some ordinary person who has inadvertently been caught in the crosshairs of the perpetual-outrage brigade.

