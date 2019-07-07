

South Bend, Ind., Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks in Des Moines on June 8. (Christopher Smith for The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

He was not one of the most talked-about candidates in the first round of Democratic presidential debates, but he raised an eye-popping $24.8 million in the second quarter. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg also had a memorable campaign moment rebuking racist comments from a voter:

Mayor @PeteButtigieg is in Iowa today and got this comment/question from a voter:



“I have a solution for you, and I’d like you to make a comment on my proposal. Just tell the black people of South Bend to stop committing crime and doing drugs.”



His response: pic.twitter.com/62NmiDISXR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 4, 2019

That’s the cool, calm and morally centered candidate we’ve come to expect from the Renaissance man from the heartland.

Most impressive, he rolled out a national service proposal:

I am proposing "A New Call to Service," a plan to dramatically expand service opportunities across the country. By shaping a new generation bonded by the experience of serving, it will not only deliver good work but also help repair the social fabric in our nation. pic.twitter.com/s3LsOwlz94 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 4, 2019

Unlike the president who makes himself seem small in the company of military heroes and hardware, Buttigieg calls on fellow Americans to join in a cause greater than themselves. In that respect, he’s very much in the mold of the late senator John McCain.

He has not come through his most exacting test — the killing of an African American man in South Bend by a white police officer, who did not have his body camera turned on. He has begun to reach out to the African American community and gave a well-received speech at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition gathering in Chicago.

He’s not through this rough patch yet, and with Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) surging, Buttigieg may find it even harder to break through to African American voters. That said, he had a lot of good moments this week and has the money he’ll need to compete with top-tier candidates.

For all of that and for keeping his cool under adverse circumstances, we can say, well done, Mr. Mayor.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Buttigieg’s improbable rise — and the big challenges ahead

Hugh Hewitt: Buttigieg and Harris were Thursday’s clear winners

Jennifer Rubin: Buttigieg shows solid judgment on key issues

Jonathan Capehart: Buttigieg’s approach to courting black voters appears to be working

Jennifer Rubin: Trump glorifies himself. Buttigieg glorifies public service.