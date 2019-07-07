He was not one of the most talked-about candidates in the first round of Democratic presidential debates, but he raised an eye-popping $24.8 million in the second quarter. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg also had a memorable campaign moment rebuking racist comments from a voter:
That’s the cool, calm and morally centered candidate we’ve come to expect from the Renaissance man from the heartland.
Most impressive, he rolled out a national service proposal:
Unlike the president who makes himself seem small in the company of military heroes and hardware, Buttigieg calls on fellow Americans to join in a cause greater than themselves. In that respect, he’s very much in the mold of the late senator John McCain.
He has not come through his most exacting test — the killing of an African American man in South Bend by a white police officer, who did not have his body camera turned on. He has begun to reach out to the African American community and gave a well-received speech at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition gathering in Chicago.
He’s not through this rough patch yet, and with Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) surging, Buttigieg may find it even harder to break through to African American voters. That said, he had a lot of good moments this week and has the money he’ll need to compete with top-tier candidates.
For all of that and for keeping his cool under adverse circumstances, we can say, well done, Mr. Mayor.
