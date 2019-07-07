

Former vice president Joe Biden in Columbia, S.C., on June 22. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

For days before his first debate on June 27 and for more than a week after, former vice president Joe Biden declined to “atone,” as he put it, for speaking about the days when “civility” allowed him to work with avowed segregationists in the Senate. The debate only added to his problems when Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) put him on defense for having opposed busing in the 1970s, although neither favors mandatory busing today.

Then, just as questions were raised as to what Harris was actually complaining about if they no longer disagreed on busing, Biden took an unexpected turn and apologized at a campaign stop in South Carolina, a state where the African American vote is absolutely critical in the primary contest.

“I do believe we have work to do, even with those who we find repugnant, to make our system of government to work for all of us. I believe then and I believe now, and I know it can be done without compromising on our principles.” Then came the pivot: “Now — was I wrong a few weeks ago to give the impression that somehow, I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes — I was. I regret it, and I am sorry for any of the pain or misconception I may have caused anybody.” Then defensively he asked, “Should that misstep define 50 years of my record for fighting for civil rights, racial justice in this country? I hope not, I don’t think so.” He added a bit more aggressively, “That just isn’t an honest assessment of my record. I’m going to let my record and my character stand for itself and not be distorted or smeared.”

A senior Biden adviser acknowledged that Harris had “a moment on the debate stage,” but argued that Biden had made the case that the attack was “disingenuous” insofar as they actually agree on busing today. The adviser vowed, however, that Biden wasn’t going to take distortions and out of context snippets of his record without fighting back.

Biden also suggested that going forward the days of non-apology and defense of every past position might be over. “I am not the same person who entered the Senate at age 29. I don’t pretend to have gotten everything right. I don’t pretend that none of my positions have changed,” he said. “I’ve grown and that too is a good thing. I’m flawed and imperfect like everyone else. I’ve made the best decisions that I could at the moment they had to be made.” He added, “If the choice is between doing nothing and acting, I’ve chosen to act.”

That’s an entirely reasonable and sincere argument, which, if voiced a week or so ago, would have obviated a lot of grief, a drop in poll numbers and a shot of adrenaline to Harris’s campaign. Most every voter would see that we are not the same people we were decades ago.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who had also jumped on Biden’s remarks, offered conditional praise: “I’m frustrated that it took so long,” Booker said on Saturday. “I’m grateful for him doing it — I mean, we can’t have a culture where … a leader … can’t stand up and say, ‘I’ve been imperfect and made mistakes and I apologize.'”

So why deliver this message now? The Biden team claims such a speech would be needed at some point, and the right time for it came on Saturday in a crucial state for him, South Carolina.

Perhaps it took a teeth-kicking (with heels) for Biden to snap out of his never-apologize, dig-in-his-heels attitude. That attitude was part of an overall strategy to ignore his primary opponents and engage directly with President Trump, but that has now gone by the wayside as well, a victim of tightening polls and questions about Biden’s sharpness.

For nervous Biden supporters, his shift in attitude could not come soon enough. Plenty of candidates (President Barack Obama in the 2012 general election, for one) have had bad debates and then shaken it off. Biden can too, and he now can benefit by being yanked back into the primary race from his premature general election campaign. He and his team are betting that showing he can fight and defend himself, showing modesty that contrasts with Trump, and showing off a record in public life will reestablish him as the clear front-runner.

Biden is always best as the scrappy underdog. Although Biden is not nearly in the same distress that his friend, the late senator John McCain, was in during his 2008 presidential campaign, one can see a general similarity between Biden getting knocked off balance and McCain’s comeback from oblivion in the primary when he carried his own bags to New Hampshire and willed himself to victory, town hall by town hall.

A great politician, as McCain’s hero Theodore Roosevelt once put it, is “the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

That’s an appropriate message for Biden, who still identifies himself as the scrappy kid from Scranton, Pa. Freed from the burden of justifying every single vote and every stray utterance, he can now run as the Biden whom many Democratic voters know and feel comfortable with — a man of determination and devotion to public service, a flawed but immensely decent man. If he does that and can focus the race on what he can do for the country going forward, he might make his opponents seem very small and himself very presidential.

