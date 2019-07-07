

Protesters chant near a makeshift detention center in El Paso on March 27. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Who said it?

1. “There’s no ethical framework or religious tradition that allows you to treat children in this fashion.”

2. “There are ways in which the administration has demonstrably failed in its moral responsibility to provide minimally reasonable care for children in their custody.”

3. “I believe I have to defend the Constitution in whichever way works best, and if that means doing something else, then I do that.”

4. “I’m running a campaign based on service, on reclaiming patriotism from the right-wing politicians that think that they own it.”

5. “The president is acting like we are some weak, pathetic country. We have the ability to treat human beings humanely.”

