* Mike Balsamo reports that the Trump administration isn’t concerned about what the Supreme Court says:

Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he sees a legal path to adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, despite a Supreme Court ruling that blocked its inclusion, at least temporarily. In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said the Trump administration will take action in the coming days that he believes will allow the government to ask the controversial question. Barr would not detail the administration’s plans, though a senior official said President Donald Trump is expected to issue a presidential memorandum to the Commerce Department instructing it to include the question.

This is in keeping with Barr’s belief that the president’s powers are almost limitless, which Trump heartily agrees with.

* Ben White and Victoria Guida report that the Trump is succeeding at turning shameless partisan hackery into a first principle:

For much of the past decade, Donald Trump and other Republicans ripped the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates too low, a policy they said risked blowing up giant asset bubbles and artificially boosted the economy under then-president Barack Obama. Now Trump and his top internal and external advisers are blasting the Fed for raising interest rates and demanding the central bank pump cash into the system to boost the economy as the 2020 election approaches. And the president himself wants a new Fed chair, preferably one of the new converts to the idea of easy-money policies. Trump last week tapped one of the biggest flip-floppers on interest rate hikes for a seat on the Fed board, tweeting that he intended to nominate Judy Shelton, who for years slammed low rates for punishing savers and rewarding wealthy investors — but now says she strongly supports rate cuts.

She sounds like Trump’s kind of economist.

* Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports that Elizabeth Warren brought in a surprising haul of $19.1 million last quarter.

* Deanna Paul and Nick Miroff report that the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has condemned conditions immigrants are being held in at the U.S. border.

* David Bier has a helpful Q&A separating fact from fiction when it comes to all the claims restrictionists make about the asylum crisis.

* Eric Boehlert examines how the “electability” debate this year has its roots in the media’s failures in 2016.

* John Stoehr argues that the Jeffrey Epstein case reveals some larger things about American corruption.

* Timothy O’Brien explains the risks Trump faces from the Epstein case.

* Chuck Jones notes that Trump is trailing Barack Obama’s pace of job creation by a substantial margin.

* David Atkins explains what the Democratic leadership misunderstands about political risk.

* Republican consultant Stuart Stevens says getting rid of the electoral college is necessary to force his party to represent all Americans.

* Grace Gedye argues that we have an elder care crisis in America that isn’t being addressed.

* At the American Prospect, I looked at how the politics we suffer through now had their roots in the Florida 2000 debacle.

* And Michael Kranish reports that while Trump claims that his admission to the University of Pennsylvania is proof that he’s one of the great geniuses in history, he got in with the help of family connections, and at the time it wasn’t all that hard to get in anyway.